Ishqbaaz, February 14, Written Update: Dushyant's Mystery Continues To Bother Anika

However, Anika told Shivaay that they should help Tia and Dushyant meet and further added that Tia loves him a lot.
In a change of scene later, Anika sneaked into Tia's room in an attempt to find out about Dushyant. She found some photographs of Tia with a guy, who she assumed to be Dushyant. She later checked Tia's phone and dialled Dushyant's number. The call was received by Tia's mother, who thought Tia had called her. Anika was shocked to know that the other person (Tia's mother) told her not to call back again. She believed that everyone's against Tia and Dushyant's relationship and hence decided to help them.
Later, she went to the address, which she overheard on the phone. Meanwhile, Shivaay searched for Anika in the entire house.
However, he found the address on which Anika had gone. Shivaay then reached the place and asked Anika what she was doing there.
After reaching home, Anika told the entire family that she wants Tia and Dushyant to unite and that Tia is pregnant with his child.