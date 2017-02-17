Ishqbaaz, February 17, Written Update: Shivaay Decides To Marry Tia

Meanwhile, Tia doesn't seem very happy about her wedding with Shivaay. Svetlana calls their friend Romi to share the news, to which Tia says that the one she was supposed to marry is unfortunately no more. Romi tries to console Tia by reminding her about the revenge she is supposed to take from the Oberio family.
Later, Anika is asked by Shivaay to continue staying in their room as he's worried about her safety and that no harm can happen to her as she's the wedding planner.
When Shivaay goes to meet his grandmother she refuses to listen to any clarifications by him. She says that he has broken her trust and that she would not be a part of his wedding with Tia. Shivaay's grandmother also calls up his brothers hoping that they will convince him to change his decision, however, they support him and reassure her that Shivaay will fix everything.
Shivaay promises his bothers to sort everything out. He says that the only way to get through this was to get hold of the video from Tia by which she was blackmailing him.
Meanwhile, Tia's mother gives her a packet asking her to keep it safely, but she sees Shivaay prying on them.