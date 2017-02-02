Ishqbaaz, February 2, Written Update: Wedding Or Business Deal, Has Rudra Taken The Right Decision?

Shivaay stepped in and tried to take control of the situation while Omkara remained insistent that he will not agree to the wedding. Tej rebuked Omkara in front of the guests and two engaged in an angry exchange of words. While the guests were about to leave, Rudra declared that he is ready to get married.
After the guests leave, Shivaay and Omkara try to put some sense into Rudra, saying that he has not yet completed his education and he should not rush into marriage at such an early age. The two brothers - Shivaay and Omkara - also highlight that the wedding is nothing more than a business deal between their family and the Chadhas. Rudra surprised everyone when he said that his decision is simply to support his father.
Anika also put forward her views saying that Rudra needs his big brother, Shivaay to guide him at such a difficult hour. Pinky retaliated saying that Anika must not interfere into their family matters and snubbed at her. Pinky also added that when Rudra is all set for the wedding, no one should try and change his decision. Tej agreed and declared that the wedding is finalised and he will send confirmation to the Chadhas soon.