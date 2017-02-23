Ishqbaaz, February 23, Written Update: Shivaay Hearts Anika But Will Still Marry Tia

In a change of scene later, Anika entered the venue and Shivaay was mesmerised to see her. In an attempt to know about Shivaay's feelings for Anika, Daadi asked him about what Tia was wearing. However, he evaded the question but, when she asked about Anika, he instantly answered. Daadi asked Shivaay whether he thinks he's doing the right thing by marrying Tia. Shivaay said that he doesn't know.
Meanwhile, Shivaay's mother gifted the jewellery to Tia. He then received a call from Romi, who told her that he should make sure that the jewellery reaches her, otherwise, she wouldn't give the video clip to Shivaay. Romi then remembered how she stole the chip from Mrs Kapoor and revealed that she will take revenge of his brother Robin's death from Tia and Svetlana.