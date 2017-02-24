Ishqbaaz, February 24, Written Update: Shivaay Seeks Romi's Help To Get The Video

Anika finds Tia's necklace missing and asks her how she misplaced it. Everyone panics on seeing the necklace missing. Shivaay's mother asks the security guards to search every staff member including Anika. However, daadi doesn't approve a check on Anika. Anika also denies stealing the necklace. Meanwhile, Shivaay gets a call from Romi asking him to stop the search else his wife, Anika would be the one to get into trouble. Shivaay gets worried and distracts everyone by breaking a vase placed on the table near him. He takes out the necklace from Anika's pouch and throws it away on the ground. Shivaay then points out towards the necklace and says Tia must have dropped it while dancing. He orders the guards to call off the search. Tia asks Shivaay to return the necklace to her but he refuses. He says that he would keep it in the safe so that everyone could enjoy the function without any worry.
Shivaay again tries to give the necklace to Romi by putting it back in the wine glass. This time she manages to take it. However, Tia's mother tells Shivaay that she knows what he is up to and that he can't fool her. She asks him to return the necklace to Tia, threatens him that she will show the video to everyone, however, Shivaay laughs it off and says that he finds her repeated threats a joke now.
Tia's mother tells Svetlana about Shivaay's plans to get hold of the video. She tells her that he wouldn't be successful as the chip was hidden in her wrist watch. She finds the chip missing as she takes off her wrist watch to show Svetlana. In the last segment of the show, Shivaay is seen following Romi in order to acquire the chip from her. However, Tia's mother and Svetlana capture Romi and make her unconscious. On seeing Shivaay enter the dark room, they push Romi under the bed and hide. Shivaay finds Romi missing and wonders where she disappeared after entering the room.