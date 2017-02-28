Ishqbaaz, February 28, Written Update: Anika Learns About Tia and Dushyant's Marriage

Instantly, Anika reached the venue and asked Shivaay to cancel the wedding. She revealed that Romi had told her about Tia's secrets and that she is bluffing the entire family, Tia's mother, Mrs Kapoor got furious and asked everyone to ignore what Anika said. Mrs Kapoor even told Shivaay to act according to her otherwise, she would reveal to Omkara that he is an illegitimate child.
Shivaay acted according to Mrs Kapoor's wish and asked Anika to not spread unnecessary rumours about Tia. He told that he would marry Tia and in turn asked Anika to leave their house right away. As Anika left the house, she was seen in grief, however, a rather happy Anika suddenly called someone and informed about the whole episode.
In a change of scene later, Anika and Shivaay looked happy with course of events and it seemed that the entire scene was planned by them.