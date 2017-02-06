Ishqbaaz, February 6, Written Update: Svetlana Informs About Her Engagement To Tej

In a change of scene later, Shivaay called an unknown person to give him details about Tia's whereabouts. Svetalana further informed Anika and Rudra that she and Tej are getting engaged in the evening. Anika then ran to give this news to Shivaay. He looked for Tej and asked daadi about him. Perturbed by Shivaay's questions daadi asked everyone about the matter.
Meanwhile, Rudra lashed out at Saumya and told her that she is responsible for all the problems that are happening in his family. He regretted his secret marriage to Saumya and asked her why she revealed about it to Anika.
Anika then informed daadi about Tej's engagement. Later, Tej came and asked everyone why they are so bothered about his engagement. In the precap, we saw that Svetlana ditches Tej for Rudra and gets engaged to him.