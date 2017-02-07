Ishqbaaz, February 7, Written Update: Omkara And Svetlana Are Engaged

In another scene, Anika tries to convince Shivaay to speak to Omkara and reconsider his decision. Shivaay doesn't want to speak to Omkara. Anika asks Shivaay not to avoid the situation. Shivaay says that Omkara has taken the step for his mother. He says Jhanvi tried to commit suicide because of Svetlana and now he's just trying to protect his mother's interest. Anika says that Shivaay shouldn't support Omkara because relationships are not meant to be trading tools. Shivaay questions Anika's intentions in marrying him. He tells her that often individuals take decision for the betterment of their family. Anika says she will never understand Shivaay.
Meanwhile, Omkara asks Svetlana to give her price to stay out of his parents' life. She asks for Rs 100 core and Omkara says he will give her the amount. Svetlana says that Rs 100 crore is just a bonus while she's reveling in the fact that everyone is upset because of her. Omkara threatens her to stay out of her mother's life. Svetlana is visibly disturbed by Omkara's aggressive attitude.
Tia calls Svetlana and congratulates her. She adds that she will soon put her next move in action. Tia goes to Shivaay and says that her mother wants Shivaay to open a trust of Rs 100 crore in the name of his unborn child. Tia's mother blackmails Shivaay into signing the papers by saying that if he won't sign the papers then she'll reveal to the family that Omkara is Tej's illegitimate son.