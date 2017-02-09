Ishqbaaz, February 9, Written Update: Anika Shocks Shivaay With Her Naagin Dance

Shivaay dragged Anika into their bedroom and tried to explain the situation. Anika, who was desperate to save herself from a man she fails to recognise, splashed a jug full of water on Shivaay's face. Soon she spotted Tia and ran to her asking for help. Meanwhile, Svetlana also joined Tia in manipulating Anika and convinced her to do something surprising, so that the Oberois are offended and ask her to leave. Anika and Svetlana then deliver a provocative performance to the Naagin song in the presence of everybody.
Shivaay lost his calm and dragged Anika out of the hall room. Shivaay then picked up a knife and pretended to threat Anika. Shivaay attempted to convince Anika that they are married and she must not try and flee the Oberoi mansion. Shivaay also made Anika strike a deal with him in typically-Anika fashion, expecting to refresh her memory but Anika was only left stunned.
Meanwhile, Dadi realised that Anika is extremely agitated and assured her that she is safe at the Oberois and nobody wants to hurt her. Dadi also asked Anika to follow her intuition instead of placing her faith in people who might misguide her. Dadi added that of all people, Shivaay will always be there to protect her - something which struck a chord with Anika.