Ishqbaaz, January 30, Written Update: Shivaay Apologises To Anika For His Mother's Behaviour

Anika then came in front of Shivaay and both of them became happy to see each other. Shivaay asked her why did she leave him and go. As soon as Anika was about to answer, Shivaay's mother entered the room and asked them Rudra and Omkara about what are they doing. She then enquired about the food and insisted that she would feed Shivaay. Meanwhile, Anika hid underneath the bed and watched Shivaay.
While eating, Shivaay began to cry. His mother asked him the reason. He quipped that he doesn't like anything. Unaware about what Shivaay meant, she comforted him and if he doesn't like the food, she will cook something else for him.
Meanwhile, she told them that she should inform everyone in the house that Shivaay's health has improved.
After she left the room, Shivaay apologised to Anika for his mother's behaviour and said that he would make her understand that they both loved each other.