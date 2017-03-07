Ishqbaaz, March 7, Written Update: Daksh's Presence Disturbs Anika

Later, Shivaay confronted Ranbir and asked her to take proper care of Priyanka as she is pregnant. He also lashed out at Ranbir for making her eat papaya, as he very well knows a pregnant woman shouldn't have it. Daksh overheard their conversation and said to himself that he won't let Ranbir marry Priyanka and will take proper advantage of Shivaay's helplessness.
In a change of scene later, Anika dreamt about Daksh and saw that he has held her captive and tried to kill her. Shivaay woke up and told Anika that nothing would happen to her and promised that he would always be beside her. He further asked Anika to face her fear and not run away like a coward. Shivaay asked Anika to have faith in him and if they are together, Daksh cannot do anything.