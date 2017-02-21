Jennifer Lopez Chose Harry Styles As Her "Ultimate Boyfriend"

The 47-years-old singer, who was reportedly dating Drake, was asked by Ellen that why does she date young men. This was Jennifer Lopez's answer: "It's not like you have to be younger. I meet people, and then if I like them I go out with them and if I don't, I don't. It's about the person, not the age." Jennifer was previously married to Ojani Noa, Cris Judd and Marc Anthony, and has also dated Ben Affleck and Casper Smart.
Jennifer Lopez also didn't miss the chance to praise Drake. She said: "I love Drake. He's so brilliant, talented, amazing. We made a song together, we had a great time. I have so much love for that boy."
Video: Watch What Jennifer Lopez Said About Drake on Ellen's Show:
Jennifer's debut album, On the 6 in 1999, incorporated different parts of her life and upbringing. On the 6 marked 'exploring love' to be her theme that she continued to explore throughout her future albums.