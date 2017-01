Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Finale: Hrithik Roshan Creates Magic On The Dance Floor

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Finale: Hrithik Roshan in a still from the show

is merely hours away from its grand finale, which will air on television on Saturday night. Ahead of that, here's a glimpse of what's going to go down in tonight's episode. Hrithik Roshan is awaiting the release of his crime thrillerand makes an appearance on the finale of. Hrithik not only represented Kaabil but also paid tribute to his first dance gurus in Bollywood - Farah Khan and Ganesh Hegde - on the dance reality show. Hrithik matched steps with Farah Khan who choreographed for the songfrom his debut film. With Ganesh Hegde, Hrithik worked in 2003 filmFarah, Hrithik and Ganesh surely has a lot of fun on the sets ofgrand finale when Farah opens up about Hrithik's initial days. Farah Khan reveals that Hrithik has come a long way as a performer and also because he had his good share of scolding from Farah. Hrithik Roshan performs to his hit tracks likeand the very popularMeanwhile, the three contestants who will battle each other on the dance floor are Shantanu Maheshwari, Teriya Magar and Salman Yusuff Khan. The ninth season of dance reality showkicked off on July 30 last year with celebs like Karan Johar, Farah Khan, Ganesh Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez as judges on the show. It is also reported that Salman Khan will make an appearance on the show and present the winners of Hrithik Roshan co-stars with Yami Gautam in Kaabil , which is directed by Sanjay Gupta and produced by father Rakesh Roshan. Both Hrithik and Yami play the roles of characters who are visually impaired.also casts Rohit Roy and Ronit Roy in significant roles and is scheduled to hit screens on January 25, when it will clash with Shah Rukh Khan's