Jimmy Fallon Leads The Ragtime Gals In Cover Of Baby Got Back
Jimmy Fallon brought along his very own barbershop quartet, The Ragtime Gals, on one of the weeknight shows of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for a hilarious rendition of American rapper Sir Mix-a-Lot's Baby Got Back from the popular 1992 album Mack Daddy
The Ragtime Gals in a still from the show (courtesy: YouTube)
Highlights
Jimmy Fallon broke into fits of laughter
Jimmy Fallon sang with The Ragtime Gals
The Ragtime Gals have also previously appeared on his show
Jimmy Fallon always has something or the other up his sleeve. And now, Jimmy Fallon brought along his very own barbershop quartet, The Ragtime Gals, on one of the weeknight shows of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for a hilarious rendition of American rapper Sir Mix-a-Lot's Baby Got Back from the popular 1992 album Mack Daddy. Jimmy and his team comprising stand-up comedian Tom Shillue, television editor Chris Tartaro and A D Miles, the co-founder and head writer of the TV show, kicked off their performance with the lyrics "Oh, my, God Becky..." Dressed in their signature colourful striped coats and top hats, The Ragtime Gals appeared calm and composed throughout but Jimmy was particularly noticeable when he broke out into small bouts of laughter while singing this bit of the lyrics: "even white boys got to shout, baby got back."
The Ragtime Gals is a favourite of the fans of Jimmy Fallon's show and have appeared multiple times on The Tonight Show. Previously, they have also performed with stars like House Of Cards actor Kevin Spacey and singer Sting. 1978 song Roxanne by The Police and I Wanna Sex You Up by Color Me Badd appear to be their particular favourites.
Here's The Ragtime Gals' version of the Baby Got Back:
Meanwhile, here's Sir Mix-a-Lot's original Baby Got Back: