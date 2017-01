Jolly LLB 2: Akshay Kumar, Huma Qureshi Have A 'Jolly' Time On The Kapil Sharma Show

Pushpa and I had a jolly good time today, arriving in true Jolly style! Don't forget to tune in this weekend for #JollyLLB2OnTKSSpic.twitter.com/7IJjLXIB9S ? Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 31, 2017

Akshay Kumar on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show

Akshay Kumar and Huma Qureshi on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show

Actor Akshay Kumar, who is prepping for the release of his upcoming filmpromoted the court drama on the sets of Akshay came with his co-star Huma Qureshi . Thestar features as a small-time criminal lawyer Jagdishwar Mishra aka Jolly while Huma plays Pushpa Pandey, his wife. Akshay, 49, shared a picture from the sets of the comedy show. He wrote, "Pushpa and I had a jolly good time today, arriving in true Jolly style!" Akshay has been on the show several times in the past while Huma makes her debut. The actors arrived on a scooter.releases on February 10., a sequel to Arshad Warsi and Amrita Rao's 2013 film, also stars Annu Kapoor, as a powerful but corrupt lawyer and Saurabh Shukla reprises the role of Justice Surendra Lal Tripathi.Check out these 'Jolly' good pictures of Akshay and Huma from the sets ofTalking about his role as a lawyer in, Akshay told news agency IANS, "I don't prepare myself for any role. I think my directors prepare more than me. I believe that I would not be able to compete with my director's preparation because he is doing one film a year while I am doing more. Therefore, my common sense says that I only follow his preparation of the role for me. I don't act smart in front of my director."is directed by Saurabh Shukla and is Akshay's first film of 2016. After, Akshay will feature in, Rajnikanth'sand