Jolly LLB 2: Akshay Kumar, Huma Qureshi Have A 'Jolly' Time On The Kapil Sharma Show

Pushpa and I had a jolly good time today, arriving in true Jolly style! Don't forget to tune in this weekend for #JollyLLB2OnTKSSpic.twitter.com/7IJjLXIB9S? Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 31, 2017
Jolly LLB 2, a sequel to Arshad Warsi and Amrita Rao's 2013 film Jolly LLB, also stars Annu Kapoor, as a powerful but corrupt lawyer and Saurabh Shukla reprises the role of Justice Surendra Lal Tripathi.
Check out these 'Jolly' good pictures of Akshay and Huma from the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show:
Talking about his role as a lawyer in Jolly LLB 2, Akshay told news agency IANS, "I don't prepare myself for any role. I think my directors prepare more than me. I believe that I would not be able to compete with my director's preparation because he is doing one film a year while I am doing more. Therefore, my common sense says that I only follow his preparation of the role for me. I don't act smart in front of my director."
Jolly LLB 2 is directed by Saurabh Shukla and is Akshay's first film of 2016. After Jolly LLB 2, Akshay will feature in Toilet EK Prem Katha, Rajnikanth's 2.0 and Pad Man.