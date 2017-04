Kahaani Reunion Ki: Smriti Irani, Sakshi Tanwar Took A Selfie With Ekta Kapoor

Two stalwarts ! D twains meet in delhi A post shared by Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) on Apr 13, 2017 at 5:44am PDT

A big reunion just happened when producer Ekta Kapoor, met two of her favourite on screen Tulsi Virani (Smriti Irani) and Parvati Kapoor (Sakshi Tanwar). These three women dominated the TV industry a decade ago withand, two of Ekta's top-rated shows . Ekta, 41, posted a picture of hers with Smriti and Sakshi, from the launch of her mobile app ALTBalaji. "Two stalwarts ! D twains meet in Delhi," she captioned the post. Smriti Irani, 41, is now the Union Cabinet Minister of Textiles while Sakshi Tanwar, 44, continues to work in the industry.Here's Ekta Kapoor's post:Major nostalgia?andstarted airing in the year 2000. Both the TV shows gave stiff competition to other serials and were hugely popular. They aired for eight long years and broke all major records in terms of TRPs. Apart from, Smriti Irani has worked in serials likeand. She joined BJP in 2003 and in 2014, she was inducted in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's union cabinet.Meanwhile, Sakshi Tanwar after Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii , continued her stint with television. She made a comeback in 2011 with Ekta Kapoor's. Last year, she featured in Aamir Khan's blockbuster film. Now, she is all set to make a debut in Balaji Telefilms web series, in which, she will star opposite Ram Kapoor, herco-star.Ekta Kapoor launched her mobile app ALTBalaji in Delhi on Friday. "ALT was an idea that came into being when Balaji Telefilms, which is known for family entertainment, decided to come up with clutter-breaking content. ALT because when you press ALT on your keyboard, a whole new signage comes out. It's for personal viewing," she told news agency IANS.TV actor Mona Singh was also photographed at the launch. Check out these pictures here:"There is a sense of relief she gets from web series. My biggest source of relief and enjoyment is that I am getting to do 20 episodes for the first time. I used to feel tired when I was doing 1,000 episodes for some of my shows," Ekta told IANS.(With IANS inputs)