Kamya Punjabi On Pratyusha Banerjee's Short Film: Does It Matter What Rahul Raj Says?

The Banoo Main Teri Dulhann actress confirmed that the actress has "of course" shot for the film. She also assured that the money from the short film "will go to Pratyusha's parents" only. The actress was quoted by SpotboyE as saying: "The earnings from the Pratyusha short film will go to her parents. Does that answer Rahul's charge that I am releasing a film on Pratyusha to make money? Trust me, I still can't forget the depression that Pratyusha was undergoing in her last days. I myself underwent a depression around the same time because I had a heartbreak." Kamya earlier dated actor Karan Patel and reportedly had a split at the same time Pratyusha was going through a rough phase in her love life.
Here's the teaser of Hum Kuch Keh Naa Sakey released by Kamya Punjabi:
Just a day after the release of the teaser, Rahul claimed that Pratyusha never shot for any film. "What film is she talking about? How and when did she shoot this film with Pratyusha? I've a record of all of Pratyusha's activities in the months before I lost her. She was always with me. We went together to Ranchi and then to Goa. When did Pratyusha shoot this so-called film with Kamya?" DNA quoted Rahul as saying.
The film, Hum Kuch Keh Naa Sakey, will be release on Pratyusha's first death anniversary, April 1. The short film directed by Neerushaa stars Kamya Punjabi as a narrator.