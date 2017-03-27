Advertisement
Kamya Punjabi To Release A Short-Film On Pratyusha Banerjee's Death Anniversary

"As a narrator, I will interlink Pratyusha's reel and real lives," shared Kamya Punjabi

  | March 27, 2017 17:18 IST (New Delhi)
Kamya Punjabi

Pratyusha and Kamya became friends on Bigg Boss season 7 (Courtesy: panjabikamya)

Television actress Kamya Punjabi has reportedly revealed that she will release a short film on the death anniversary of her late friend, TV actress Pratyusha Banerjee. The 37-year-old television actress will release the short-film titled Hum Kuchh Keh Naa Sakey on Pratyusha's first death anniversary, April 1, reports Bombay Times. This tribute by Kamya will feature the late Balika Vadhu actress in the lead role, which was apparently her last project before hanging herself to death in her Oshiwara home last year. The actress was quoted by Bombay Times as saying: "Though a work of fiction, it will seem quite similar to what Pratyusha must have gone through. She will be seen heartbroken, resorting to vices like drinking and smoking."

The late 23-year-old actress, who became popular after her first break and then participated in Bigg Boss season 7, reportedly committed suicide because of heartbreak and depression. Kamya Punjabi, who was one of Pratyusha's close friends, told Bombay Times that, "As a narrator, I will interlink Pratyusha's reel and real lives, and question viewers on why people change in love and choose to remain silent sufferers. Pratyusha didn't use glycerine while shooting the emotional scenes. I too was nursing heartbreak at that time."

Kamya Punjabi had been seen continuously sharing emotional messages on social media for her late TV actress-friend since her death. Kamya and Pratyusha became friends during their stay inside the Bigg Boss house.
 
 

Pratyusha Baneerjee, who was found hanging in her Mumbai apartment, had a good fan following with her appearances in Bigg Boss and Nach Baliye season 5.
 

 

