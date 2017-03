Kamya Punjabi To Release A Short-Film On Pratyusha Banerjee's Death Anniversary

Tu nahi hai teri preet hai.... Happy birthday my chhotu. A post shared by Kamya Panjabi (@panjabikamya) on Aug 9, 2016 at 11:47am PDT

Bas yaad saath hai.... aate hi jo tujhe le gaya uss 2016 ko mera alvida!!! A post shared by Kamya Panjabi (@panjabikamya) on Dec 31, 2016 at 9:01pm PST

Meri chhotu..... last year on this day we spoke on the phone, dint know it was ur last call... jahan bhi hai, khush reh!!! A post shared by Kamya Panjabi (@panjabikamya) on Mar 14, 2017 at 10:07am PDT

Television actress Kamya Punjabi has reportedly revealed that she will release a short film on the death anniversary of her late friend, TV actress Pratyusha Banerjee . The 37-year-old television actress will release the short-film titledon Pratyusha's first death anniversary, April 1, reports Bombay Times . This tribute by Kamya will feature the late Balika Vadhu actress in the lead role, which was apparently her last project before hanging herself to death in her Oshiwara home last year. The actress was quoted by Bombay Times as saying: "Though a work of fiction, it will seem quite similar to what Pratyusha must have gone through. She will be seen heartbroken, resorting to vices like drinking and smoking."The late 23-year-old actress, who became popular after her first break and then participated inseason 7, reportedly committed suicide because of heartbreak and depression. Kamya Punjabi, who was one of Pratyusha's close friends, told Bombay Times that, "As a narrator, I will interlink Pratyusha's reel and real lives , and question viewers on why people change in love and choose to remain silent sufferers. Pratyusha didn't use glycerine while shooting the emotional scenes. I too was nursing heartbreak at that time."Kamya Punjabi had been seen continuously sharing emotional messages on social media for her late TV actress-friend since her death. Kamya and Pratyusha became friends during their stay inside thehouse.Pratyusha Baneerjee, who was found hanging in her Mumbai apartment, had a good fan following with her appearances in Bigg Boss andseason 5.