Kamya Punjabi To Release A Short-Film On Pratyusha Banerjee's Death Anniversary

The late 23-year-old actress, who became popular after her first break and then participated in Bigg Boss season 7, reportedly committed suicide because of heartbreak and depression. Kamya Punjabi, who was one of Pratyusha's close friends, told Bombay Times that, "As a narrator, I will interlink Pratyusha's reel and real lives, and question viewers on why people change in love and choose to remain silent sufferers. Pratyusha didn't use glycerine while shooting the emotional scenes. I too was nursing heartbreak at that time."
Kamya Punjabi had been seen continuously sharing emotional messages on social media for her late TV actress-friend since her death. Kamya and Pratyusha became friends during their stay inside the Bigg Boss house.
Pratyusha Baneerjee, who was found hanging in her Mumbai apartment, had a good fan following with her appearances in Bigg Boss and Nach Baliye season 5.