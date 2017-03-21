Kapil Sharma Apologises To Sunil Grover After Alleged Fight. 'Family Matter' Resolved?

Paji @WhoSunilGrover sry if I hurt u unintentionally.u knw vry well how much I luv u. M also upset .love n regards always:) ? KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) March 20, 2017

@WhoSunilGrover paji dil jitt liya tusi.. now I love u more n more n more .. hun bada mazaa aan wala a.. akal aan to baad.. I love u. ? KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) March 21, 2017

@WhoSunilGrover today packed up at 6 am after so long n I missed so many things.. love u .. see u in evening at ur home ? KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) March 21, 2017