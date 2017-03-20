Advertisement
Kapil Sharma Describes Alleged Fight With Sunil Grover As 'Family Matter,' Admits They Argued

"We spend a lot of time together rather than our families and sometime it happens in family. It's our family matter. We will sort this out," wrote Kapil Sharma

Kapil Sharma

Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover in a still from The Kapil Sharma Show

Comedian Kapil Sharma has addressed his alleged assault of colleague Sunil Grover in a post on Facebook in which he admits to 'arguing' with Mr Grover, whom he describes as his 'elder brother,' and questions the motives of those who who 'informed' the media of the alleged fight, which took place on a flight. The alleged altercation would be resolved as a 'family matter,' Kapil Sharma wrote. "We spend a lot of time together rather than our families and sometime it happens in family. It's our family matter. We will sort this out," reads the Facebook post. The comedians, who co-star on The Kapil Sharma Show, were flying out of Australia when Mr Sharma allegedly assaulted Mr Grover. Mr Sharma was allegedly drunk.

Kapil Sharma's sentiments may not be shared by Sunil Grover, who plays characters like Dr Mashoor Gulati and Rinku Bhabhi on the show and is allegedly on the verge of quitting, reported mid-day. A source told mid-day that Sunil is "numbed" by Kapil's behaviour. "Sunil is numbed by the way Kapil assaulted him during a flight from Melbourne, where they did a stage show. He was merely trying to calm down Kapil, who was drunk and hurling abuses at another team member, Chandan (Prabhakar)," mid-day quoted the source as saying.

Earlier, in an interview with Bollywood Life, Kapil Sharma said he cannot recall which particular incident is being referred to as the "fight" as the co-stars reportedly have fights whenever they travel together. When asked if he did indeed abuse Sunil Grover as alleged, Mr Sharma told Bollywood Life: "Mujhe yaad nahi. Actually hamari har flight main ladai hoti, har jagah ladai hoti hai. (I don't remember. Actually, we fight on every flight and everywhere.) It is a healthy fight. We fight for work. We fight for good work."

According to a report in the Times Of India, Team The Kapil Sharma Show were returning from a show in Australia when Mr Sharma, allegedly drunk, rushed over to Mr Grover's seat and grabbed him by the collar, hurling abuses at him. An eyewitness told The Quint that Sunil Grover handled the situation calmly and asked the flight authorities to monitor Mr Sharma closely as he was in a "drunken" state. "Without any provocation, Kapil pounced on Sunil Grover. We saw Kapil loudly abusing Sunil. Sunil kept quiet, probably thinking that Kapil would calm down after the outburst. But Kapil got more aggressive. His loud abuses could be heard right across the flight cabin. He then physically assaulted Sunil. That's when all hell broke loose. The flight attendants rushed to the spot. They wanted to handcuff Kapil in order to restrain him. To his credit Sunil stood by his unruly colleague and asked the cabin crew to overlook his drunken behaviour," the source told Bollywood Life.

Speaking to mid-day, a source revealed that Sunil Grover repeatedly asked Kapil Sharma to stop hurling abusive words in the presence of other passengers. "A female passenger asked Kapil to keep quiet, so Sunil told him, 'Paaji tussi gaali mat do'. But, he got provoked and started abusing him. Sunil also got angry and stood up, but the other members stopped him. He then walked to the economy class where Kapil chased and hit him," mid-day quoted the source as saying.

Sunil Grover had earlier quit Kapil Sharma's previous show Comedy Nights With Kapil citing differences in opinion over payment issues.
 

