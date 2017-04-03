Kapil Sharma Posts First Tweet Since Apology To Sunil Grover, Thanks Fans For Birthday Wishes

Thank u all for ur love n best wishes.. shooting in forests of rajasthan .. so couldn't come on line.. love always..stay happy? KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) April 3, 2017
Mr Sharma's last posts before this were an apology to Sunil Grover and pleading responses to Mr Grover's post reproaching him for 'acting like God':
Paji @WhoSunilGrover sry if I hurt u unintentionally.u knw vry well how much I luv u. M also upset .love n regards always:)? KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) March 20, 2017
Paji @WhoSunilGrover sry if I hurt u unintentionally.u knw vry well how much I luv u. M also upset .love n regards always:)? KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) March 20, 2017
@WhoSunilGrover paji dil jitt liya tusi.. now I love u more n more n more .. hun bada mazaa aan wala a.. akal aan to baad.. I love u.? KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) March 21, 2017
Kapil Sharma has been looked at askance for the last few weeks ever since it was reported that he abused and hit Sunil Grover with a shoe while flying home from Melbourne with The Kapil Sharma Show cast mates. Various eyewitnesses, all of whom withheld their identities, have alleged that Mr Sharma was drunk and furious that his co-stars had begun their meal without waiting for him to finish his drink. The allegedly obnoxious behavior on Mr Sharma's part also reportedly includes threats to end his colleagues' careers.
None of this has been confirmed by the comedians or their co-stars. Sunil Grover has quit The Kapil Sharma Show and performed over the weekend at a live show in New Delhi and at the finale of talent show Indian Idol 9. Comedian Raju Srivastava has joined The Kapil Sharma Show, though he's been careful to clarify that he's not replacing Mr Grover. The series has also reportedly been given a month longer on air by the TV channel that broadcasts it - its contract was to have expired in two weeks.