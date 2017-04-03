Kapil Sharma Posts First Tweet Since Apology To Sunil Grover, Thanks Fans For Birthday Wishes

Thank u all for ur love n best wishes.. shooting in forests of rajasthan .. so couldn't come on line.. love always..stay happy ? KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) April 3, 2017

Paji @WhoSunilGrover sry if I hurt u unintentionally.u knw vry well how much I luv u. M also upset .love n regards always:) ? KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) March 20, 2017

@WhoSunilGrover paji dil jitt liya tusi.. now I love u more n more n more .. hun bada mazaa aan wala a.. akal aan to baad.. I love u. ? KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) March 21, 2017