Kapil Sharma Reportedly Misbehaves With Co-Star Sunil Grover On A Flight

An eye witness travelling on the same flight with the show's team told The Quint, "Without any provocation, Kapil pounced on Sunil Grover. We saw Kapil loudly abusing Sunil. Sunil kept quiet, probably thinking that Kapil would calm down after the outburst. But Kapil got more aggressive. His loud abuses could be heard right across the flight cabin. He then physically assaulted Sunil. That's when all hell broke loose. The flight attendants rushed to the spot. They wanted to handcuff Kapil in order to restrain him. To his credit Sunil stood by his unruly colleague and asked the cabin crew to overlook his drunken behaviour."
"We're not surprised to hear this. Tension has been brewing between them," The Quint quoted a member of The Kapil Sharma Show as saying.
TOI reports that both Kapil and Sunil have unfollowed each other on Twitter.
Sunil Grover simultaneously plays Dr Mashoor Gulati and Rinku Bhabhi in The Kapil Sharma Show. Earlier, Sunil had quit the previous show Comedy Nights with Kapil due to payment issues.
