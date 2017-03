Kapil Sharma Reportedly Misbehaves With Co-Star Sunil Grover On A Flight

Will not say she is my better half .. she completes me .. love u ginni .. please welcome her .. I love her so much:) pic.twitter.com/IqB6VKauM5 ? KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) March 18, 2017

On Saturday, ace comedian Kapil Sharma surprised everyone by introducing his girlfriend Ginni Chatrath on social media and soon after that, he made headlines for mid-air spat with hisco-star Sunil Grover. The Times Of India reports that while returning from Australia to Mumbai on Thursday night after a show, Kapil hit Sunil on the flight. The report states that the incident took place when Sunil was seated on his seat and Kapil suddenly walked up to him and abused him. The entire team of's was in Australia for a tour. Quoting a source, TOI reports that Kapil held Sunil by his collar and raised his hand. However, Sunil didn't respond to Kapil's abuses and stayed quiet.An eye witness travelling on the same flight with the show's team told The Quint , "Without any provocation, Kapil pounced on Sunil Grover. We saw Kapil loudly abusing Sunil. Sunil kept quiet, probably thinking that Kapil would calm down after the outburst. But Kapil got more aggressive. His loud abuses could be heard right across the flight cabin. He then physically assaulted Sunil. That's when all hell broke loose. The flight attendants rushed to the spot. They wanted to handcuff Kapil in order to restrain him. To his credit Sunil stood by his unruly colleague and asked the cabin crew to overlook his drunken behaviour.""We're not surprised to hear this. Tension has been brewing between them," The Quint quoted a member ofas saying. TOI reports that both Kapil and Sunil have unfollowed each other on Twitter.Sunil Grover simultaneously plays Dr Mashoor Gulati and Rinkuin. Earlier, Sunil had quit the previous showdue to payment issues.Kapil Sharma, who made his Bollywood debut with the 2015 movie, introduced his lady love with this adorable post.Few weeks ago, he appeared on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan Season 5