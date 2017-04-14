Kapil Sharma Show Update: Upasna Singh Returns, Wants Sunil Grover To 'Patch Up'

After the incident, Kapil Sharma apologised to Sunil Grover on Twitter. But Mr Grover snubbed Mr Sharma's apology and asked him not to act like "God." Sunil Grover quit the show and refuted all reports of a future collaboration. Sunil Grover also did a live gig in New Delhi and appeared as Dr Mashoor Gulati and Rinku Bhabhi (his onscreen roles) on Indian Idol 9 grand finale, earlier this month. After two successful performances, Mr Grover reiterated that he will not return to The Kapil Sharma Show. "My intentions are to act and to entertain with dignity. For me, money can't be the only reason to do something, or not to do something, (sic)" he tweeted. He recently took an alleged dig at Kapil Sharma with this Instagram post:
But Upasna Singh believes that this feud will be over soon. "We are like a family and every family goes through ups and downs and have their share of fights. However, in the end, everyone comes together. I feel they will become friends again," she told TOI.
Meanwhile, there are also reports of a new programme (with Sunil Grover in lead) on the same channel which airs Kapil Sharma's show. Upasna said that she's not heard of any such thing and that she is "committed to one show at a time." The actress told TOI: "I have not heard anything like that and I don't think there can be two shows on same lines. Also, I believe being committed to one show at a time."
Apart from The Kapil Sharma Show, Upasna Singh is co-hosting Nach Baliye 8 with Karan Tacker and filming Judwaa 2, co-starring Varun Dhawan.