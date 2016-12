Kapil Sharma's Latest Photos Will Make You Hit The Gym

Good morning everybody.. day starts with workout n yoga.. lots of love to all of u :)) pic.twitter.com/6uSgol9I7E ? KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) December 19, 2016

Television host and stand-up comedian Kapil Sharma is now mastering the art of body building and has been working hard for the past couple of months. His co-star and comedian Sunil Grover shared some pictures of Kapil at the gym. Theactor is seen working out with full dedication. Kapil became a household name after he launched his own his own show Comedy Nights with Kapil . In 2007, he made his first television debut with the comedy reality show, which he even won. He also hosted dance reality showSunil, who plays Dr Mashoor Gulati inwrote on Twitter, "This is not funny dude."Kapil, 35, too posted a picture of his doing yoga.Recently, a police complaint was filed against Kapil for alleged illegal construction near his home in Mumbai's suburb Andheri which have impacted mangroves in the area. He had been booked under the Environment Protection Act and the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act, said news agency PTI report. Also, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had issued a demolition notice to Kapil in April, claiming that some portions in the actor's apartment were illegal.Kapil made his Bollywood debut in September 2015 as the male lead in the Abbas-Mustan-directed filmopposite four actresses, Elli Avram, Manjari Phadnis, Simran Kaur Mundi and Sai Lokur. The film received mixed reviews.