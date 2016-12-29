Kapil Sharma's Latest Photos Will Make You Hit The Gym

Sunil, who plays Dr Mashoor Gulati in Comedy Nights with Kapil wrote on Twitter, "This is not funny dude."
This is not funny dude. @KapilSharmaK9pic.twitter.com/WL5QFslPUd? Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) December 29, 2016
Kapil, 35, too posted a picture of his doing yoga.
Good morning everybody.. day starts with workout n yoga.. lots of love to all of u :)) pic.twitter.com/6uSgol9I7E? KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) December 19, 2016
Recently, a police complaint was filed against Kapil for alleged illegal construction near his home in Mumbai's suburb Andheri which have impacted mangroves in the area. He had been booked under the Environment Protection Act and the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act, said news agency PTI report. Also, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had issued a demolition notice to Kapil in April, claiming that some portions in the actor's apartment were illegal.
Kapil made his Bollywood debut in September 2015 as the male lead in the Abbas-Mustan-directed film Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon opposite four actresses, Elli Avram, Manjari Phadnis, Simran Kaur Mundi and Sai Lokur. The film received mixed reviews.