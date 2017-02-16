Kashmera Shah Shares Vacation Pics. Internet Has A Meltdown

This is how Kashmera's holiday looks like:
It appears that Kashmera Shah celebrated Valentine's Day alone in Goa. Her husband Krushna Abhishek did not make it to the Instagram posts shared by Kashmera. However, she wished her fans and followers 'Happy Valentine's Day' with cheerful selfies.
Kashmera Shah continued posting glimpses of her solo trip to Goa and kept her fans and followers updated. On Thursday, she Instagrammed a pool-side moment, in which she can be seen wearing a black and white bikini along with a sarong and posing in a pool. Kashmera Shah captioned one of her pictures "Goa the Hawaii of the east", where she can be seen chilling in Goa.
Here's how Kashmira broke the internet:
The 45-year-old actress has co-starred with Salman Khan in 2000 film Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaye. The actress has also been making special appearances in her husband's comedy show Comedy Nights Bachao. Kashmera got married to her long-time boyfriend Krushna Abhishek in 2013 in a close ceremony. She also participated in dance reality show Nach Baliye Season 3 with her comedian-husband Krushna.