Kavita Kaushik And Ronnit Biswas Are Just Married. See Wedding Pics

Here are pictures from Kavita Kaushik and Ronnit Biswas' wedding ceremony:
She challenges the odds, the toughest, the most unaccustomed and she WINS... each and every time, she stands out to be an extraordinarily brave woman. Har ghar mein tere Jesi beti ho @ikavitakaushik @ronnit0507 thank you is a very small word I have for you Ronnit Biswas. Dher saari khushiyaan. @peaceofblue and I love you #allinclusive
Kavita Kaushik's wedding rituals were kicked off with mehendi and haldi ceremonies earlier this week. Kavita looked resplendent in yellow and pink and accessorised with traditional jewellery at her haldi. Kavita and Ronnit could not stop posing with friends and family in tow - actress Melissa Pais Instagrammed pictures from the do.
Haath peelay pic.twitter.com/ERTZAB4xEN? Kavita Kaushik (@Iamkavitak) January 24, 2017
Kavita Kaushik looked pretty in a combination of pink and purple while Ronnit complimented her in black.
Kavita Kaushik has featured in TV shows like Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Kumkum and Remix, and starred in films such as Mumbai Cutting and Phillum City.
Congratulations, Kavita Kaushik and Ronnit Biswas!