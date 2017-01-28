Advertisement
Kavita Kaushik And Ronnit Biswas Are Just Married. See Wedding Pics

Kavita Kaushik's wedding: It appears that Kavita's wedding was an intimate ceremony with TV star Aashka Goradia, her boyfriend Brent Goble and a handful of friends on the guest list

  | January 28, 2017 16:09 IST (New Delhi)
Kavita Kaushik

Kavita Kaushik's wedding: Kedarnath was the wedding venue (courtesy: aashkagoradia )

Actress Kavita Kaushik, who is best known for playing a cop named Chandramukhi Chautala in the comedy series F.I.R, married her long-time boyfriend Ronnit Biswas at a temple in Kedarnath on Friday. It appears that Kavita's wedding was an intimate ceremony with TV star Aashka Goradia, her boyfriend Brent Goble and a handful of friends on the guest list. The newly-wed couple and their friends shared pictures from the wedding ceremony on Instagram. "Each and every time, she stands out to be an extraordinarily brave woman," wrote Aashka as she congratulated the couple. Addressing the groom, she wrote: "Thank you is a very small word I have for you Ronnit Biswas."

Here are pictures from Kavita Kaushik and Ronnit Biswas' wedding ceremony:
 
 

Har har Mahadev !

A photo posted by Kavita Kaushik (@ikavitakaushik) on


 

 
 

#congratulations #mrandmrs #biswas @ikavitakaushik @ronnit0507

A photo posted by Melissa pais (@mellupais) on



Kavita Kaushik's wedding rituals were kicked off with mehendi and haldi ceremonies earlier this week. Kavita looked resplendent in yellow and pink and accessorised with traditional jewellery at her haldi. Kavita and Ronnit could not stop posing with friends and family in tow - actress Melissa Pais Instagrammed pictures from the do.
 
 
 

#kavitakaushik #ki #haldi

A photo posted by Melissa pais (@mellupais) on


Kavita Kaushik looked pretty in a combination of pink and purple while Ronnit complimented her in black.
 
 

Mehndi done

A photo posted by Kavita Kaushik (@ikavitakaushik) on


 
The 35-year-old actress had announced her wedding details through a text message, reported Spotboye.com. Kavita wrote in her message: "Hello, I have a news to share, I'm getting married to my best friend Ronnit Biswas and starting a new life as a Mrs on the 27th of January , this is an impromptu call and decision taken 2 days back... you can also call it divine intervention, (no I'm not preggy) now the main catch - we are travelling close to Kedarnath to a shiv Parvati temple and doing a simple temple wedding."

Kavita Kaushik has featured in TV shows like Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Kumkum and Remix, and starred in films such as Mumbai Cutting and Phillum City.

Congratulations, Kavita Kaushik and Ronnit Biswas!
 

