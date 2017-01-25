Kavita Kaushik, Ronnit Biswas's Mehndi Ceremony. See Pics

Television actress Kavita Kaushik is all set to marry long-time boyfriend Ronnit Biswas on January 27 and after her spectacular haldi ceremony on Monday, the FIR actress posted a stunning picture from her mehendi celebrations. She looked elegant in an orange sari and accentuated her look with a gajra and a pair golden earrings. Like the previous function, the mehendi ceremony was attended only be her close friends and family. Actress Aashka Garodia, Sayanti Singh, stand-up comedian Bharti Singh were a part of the do list. The couple will marry in Kedarnath temple. Kavita made her wedding announcement through a text message, where she invited her friends for the wedding and said that it was an 'impromptu' decision.