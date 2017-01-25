Advertisement
Kavita Kaushik, Ronnit Biswas's Mehndi Ceremony. See Pics

TV actress Kavita Kaushik will marry Ronnit Biswas in Kedarnath on January 27. She made a formal announcement about the wedding through a text message

  | January 25, 2017 19:22 IST (New Delhi)
Kavita Kaushik

Kavita and Ronnit will marry in Kedarnath (Courtesy: ikavitakaushik)

Television actress Kavita Kaushik is all set to marry long-time boyfriend Ronnit Biswas on January 27 and after her spectacular haldi ceremony on Monday, the FIR actress posted a stunning picture from her mehendi celebrations. She looked elegant in an orange sari and accentuated her look with a gajra and a pair golden earrings. Like the previous function, the mehendi ceremony was attended only be her close friends and family. Actress Aashka Garodia, Sayanti Singh, stand-up comedian Bharti Singh were a part of the do list. The couple will marry in Kedarnath temple. Kavita made her wedding announcement through a text message, where she invited her friends for the wedding and said that it was an 'impromptu' decision.

Here's what the bride-to-be posted:
 
 

Mehndi done

A photo posted by Kavita Kaushik (@ikavitakaushik) on



Sayantani and Aashka also posted some pictures from Kavita's mehendi ceremony:
 
 

With d #bride2be. Wishing @ikavitakaushik lotsa of happiness n a blissful journey ahead ..

A photo posted by Sayantani (@sayantanighosh0609) on

 
 

A happy eve with my friends @bharti.laughterqueen @aashkagoradia n d beautiful #bride2be @ikavitakaushik

A photo posted by Sayantani (@sayantanighosh0609) on

 
 

I love you @ikavitakaushik, all inclusive. #forever

A photo posted by Aashka Goradia (@aashkagoradia) on


Ronnit too posted an adorable picture of the duo and captioned it as: "The most beautiful bride in the world. I'm the luckiest man alive."
 


Kavita Kaushik earlier dated actor Karan Grover, with whom she participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye.

However, they broke up in 2008. She was one the participants in the eighth season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.. Later, she dated actor Nawab Shah, but broke up last year.

She was seen in Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Kumkum and appeared in a brief role in the Tumhari Disha and C.I.D.
 

