Keith Sequeira Says His Wedding To Rochelle Rao Can Wait. Here's Why

Valentine's day special 3 things I love about @rochellerao 2. Her naughty eyes and her heart stopping smile. #Tag someone you know who has the same qualities. #vdayspecial #tellthemyoulovethem #valentinesday Photo Credit: @shannonzirkle Bespoke Shirt: @studiobas Dress: @rehanerules

A post shared by Keith Sequeira (@keithsequeira) on Feb 13, 2017 at 6:41am PST