Kishwer Merchant, Suyyash Rai Post Video From The Dancefloor Of Their Reception

Here's the video of Kishwer, Suyyash and their friends dancing at their reception:
A week before the wedding, Kishwer, 35, was trolled because Suyyash, 27, is younger by a few years. She was apparently referred to as 'aunty' by a troll. Suyyash posted this indignant note on Instagram in response:
I was just reading few comments on insta..how easy it is now days for the kids on 15-16 years to write ANYTHING about ANYONE...on these social networking websites and specially when some1 is getting married...HOW CAN YOU ??? I feel bad for their parents and families...this is how they've been brought up If you cant write good dont...but atleast dont write bad... HAVE A HEART FOR GOD SAKE...even enemies would give blessings in such occasions,you all are still strangers.But i guess thats how they think they will look cool. God bless all And all my SUKISHIANS i love the enthusiasm and energy in yu guys about #SukishKiShaadi ...that is what keeps us going
#SukishKiShaadi was the hashtag that Kishwer and Suyyash created much before the wedding, to post details about the event. The hashtag was one of the top trends on social media on their wedding day. The internet went berserk over their wedding pictures.
Here are some pictures from their wedding diary:
@priyankavikaaskalantri @saatpphere thankuuu soo soooo much for making our mehndi sooo full so colors and for making everything so beautiful perfect wedding planners My outfit by @turquoise_by_rachit and styled by @stylebysugandhasood Kishwer's outfit @kalkifashion PhotoCredits : @deepikasdeepclicks
Like actors Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya, Suyyash and Kishwer too released a promo of their upcoming wedding's web-series a few days before.
Kishwer Merchant is best known for her work in the shows Ek Hasina Thi and Itna Karo Na Mujhe Pyar. Suyyash Rai has appeared on Kya Hua Tera Vaada.