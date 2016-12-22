Advertisement
Kishwer Merchant, Suyyash Rai Post Video From The Dancefloor Of Their Reception

Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai married on December 16 after dating for around six years

  | December 22, 2016 16:15 IST (New Delhi)
Kishwer Merchant

Kishwer Rai and Suyyash Rai photographed during their wedding (Image courtesy: suyyashrai)

A week after her wedding to actor Suyyash Rai, TV star Kishwer Merchant has posted video of what went down on the dancefloor at their grand reception in Mumbai on December 16. Kishwer and Suyyash are seen embracing, exchanging rings and then slow-dancing in the video while their friends Asha Negi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Karan Wahi and others rock the dancefloor. The footage is set to the tune of Closer by The Chainsmokers. Kishwer and Suyyash, who met on the sets of Pyaar Kii Yeh Kahaani, married on December 16. They dated for six-odd years. The couple also appeared on reality show Bigg Boss 9 together. Kishwer Merchant currently stars in Brahmarakshas while Suyyash Rai's music video was released recently.

Here's the video of Kishwer, Suyyash and their friends dancing at their reception:
 
 

lets nacho #sukishkishaadi @knottingbells once again thank u so much.. u guys are superb

A video posted by Kishwer (@kishwersmerchantt) on



A week before the wedding, Kishwer, 35, was trolled because Suyyash, 27, is younger by a few years. She was apparently referred to as 'aunty' by a troll. Suyyash posted this indignant note on Instagram in response:
 

#SukishKiShaadi was the hashtag that Kishwer and Suyyash created much before the wedding, to post details about the event. The hashtag was one of the top trends on social media on their wedding day. The internet went berserk over their wedding pictures.

Here are some pictures from their wedding diary:
 
 
 
 

us gng crazy #sukishkishaadi @knottingbells .. love the capture

A photo posted by Kishwer (@kishwersmerchantt) on

 
 

#sukishkishaadi

A photo posted by Kishwer (@kishwersmerchantt) on



Like actors Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya, Suyyash and Kishwer too released a promo of their upcoming wedding's web-series a few days before.
 
 

#SuKishKiShaadi 1st promo out Check the link in the bio https://youtu.be/xqAihu_6cfM

A video posted by Suyyash Rai (@suyyashrai) on



Kishwer Merchant is best known for her work in the shows Ek Hasina Thi and Itna Karo Na Mujhe Pyar. Suyyash Rai has appeared on Kya Hua Tera Vaada.
 

