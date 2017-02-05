Koffee With Karan 5: Hey Parineeti Chopra, Sania Mirza Wants You To Have A Boyfriend

Here are some of the highlights from the show:
Sania's 'Short Skirt'
Karan told Sania that she really looks hot in those 'skirts' which she wears while playing.
Farah Khan's Sex Life
Karan- So, Farah how's your sex life?
Farah- Mine is exactly double than that of yours, Karan
Why Didn't You Get Hitched To A Bollywood Actor, Sania?
Karan asked Sania why didn't she dated a Bollywood actor, to which Farah replied that she has.Then Karan remembered that she was rumoured to be dating Shahid Kapoor.
Sania said, "I don't remember."
The Rapid Fire Round
The rapid fire round started with grilling Sania Mirza. However, Sania performed well.
When asked about if she wakes up as Parineeti Chopra, what would she do? She says, "I would find myself a boyfriend." She further added that she has asked Parineeti seriously to get a boyfriend.
Farah's round was totally a laughter-riot.
An advice Farah would give to Ranveer Singh
Farah said, "Ranveer should carry a box of condoms everywhere he goes as he endorses a condom brand."
She was asked to express about her thoughts for some films without speaking and Farah totally killed it when asked about Salman Khan's Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo.
No guesses for this one, Farah Khan won the round.
The Koffee Quiz
The Terrible 'Sports' Question From Lagaan
Farah Khan ruled this segment of the show too.
