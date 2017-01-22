Koffee With Karan 5: I Miss Bollywood And Dancing In Hindi Films, Says Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka, who plays Alex Parrish, an FBI agent in the American TV series Quantico spilled the beans on how she got the role and how the auditions happened. "I read 25 scripts for Quantico," said Priyanka. Ummm. And the auditions she said were weird.
Stardom
Priyanka said that it's impossible for Hollywood actors to fathom the stardom of Indian celebrities. Interestingly, she said that during the shooting, she saw Indians pushing the Americans during a shoot just to take pictures and videos.
Tom Hiddleston
On Hollywood star Priyanka said, "I just met him for 10 minutes. Come on!"
The Bollywood Updates
Karan asked Priyanka whether she keeps an update of what's happening in Bollywood and who's dating who.
Priyanka's answers were hilarious. She said, "I constantly keep checking Kaun kya kar raha hai, kaun kya pehen raha hai..
Gossip Queen? No!
She said, "My mom hates the fact that I don't gossip much."
She further added, if I started judging everyone there would be lot to talk about myself. That's why I don't talk about others."
Priyanka Misses Bollywood. Yes, She Seriously Does
If you were thinking that Priyanka doesn't miss Bollywood, you were wrong. She confessed, "I want to do Bollywood films, I'm reading scripts. I want to do Hindi films, I miss dancing, I miss speaking in Hindi."
Well Priyanka, we miss you too!
Priyanka's Schizophrenic Music Choice
Karan revealed that the actress has some weird music choice and her playlist contains music of all genres.
Karan- "Priyanka you'll give a disorder to others."
Male Attention
"There's no harm in enjoying it. If you like go ahead otherwise just get out," said Priyanka.
Karan asked her about the difference between boys in US and in India.
She said that there the boys there are on your face while in India, they are still cautious.
Why Priyanka Doesn't Speak About Her Personal Life
Because she feels ache cheez ko nazar lag jati hai.
Koffee Shots With Karan
Instead of the rapid fire round, Karan played Koffee shots with Karan, where in, they both had to drink coffee shots on the questions asked, if they had ever been in the situation.
Judged someone's dressing sense at parties
Phone sex
Shower with someone
Priyanka's 'Poor' General Knowledge
She failed to answer three Prime Minister's of India and three Mughal emperors.
Message For Twitter Haters
She had just three words for all the haters.
F, S and Get Lost.
Next up in the show, we will see the father-son duo Jackie Shroff and Tiger Shroff.