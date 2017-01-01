Koffee With Karan 5: Mira Rocked The Show Like A Boss. Shahid? Overshadowed

Want a sip of the koffee they brewed? Read on.
Mira made certain revelations that might have made Shahid a little uncomfortable and shake his head in protest but we loved all of them. When asked about coming to terms with the age gap, Mira went back in time a little and said what her mother actually thought about the marriage proposal from the Kapoor family.
The Misconception
"Shahid was eliminated based on age. My mom thought it was for his younger brother, Ruhan"
Shahid's first reaction when he was told about meeting a girl who's almost a decade younger than he is.
No Way!
"When I was told she was 21 years old, I was like are you insane!"
This is what Mira had to say: "Yeah, my feeling exactly. He's the same age as my elder sister and I call her didi. So I was like I don't think that's going to work"
The air was indeed intoxicated with love, courtesy the mushy couple. And check out Mira's reaction when Karan said that he finds PDA very "annoying.
Love Is In The Air
At one point during the show, Karan said that he likes to hang out with a younger crowd so that he feels young. Mira reflected on Karan's statement and said that now she knows why Shahid agreed to marry a girl who's a lot younger to him.
Mira Has Shahid's 'Strategy' Figured
"I think he married me to stay young"
Karan introduced a new game 'Pillow Talk' and asked Shahid and Mira to place a pillow in between them.
Pillow Talk
Mira said: "No, nothing in between"
Shahid revealed that between Mira and him, the former loves to be in front of the mirror.
Mira's Loves The Mirror
"Eventually all women are heroines," said Karan. Shahid's reaction? Priceless.
Finally, Mira on Shahid's "most annoying" habit. Mira 'Burped' Out A Secret
"He burps a lot!"
This was Shahid Kapoor's revenge.
Shut Up Shahid!!
"Mira is a sleep-snorer. She's also like a sleep-taking-blanketer," said Shahid.
Between discussing about being parents early into the marriage and each other's infatuations, Shahid and Mira delivered a brilliant Koffee episode.
We love the new year already!