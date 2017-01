Koffee With Karan 5: Mira Rocked The Show Like A Boss. Shahid? Overshadowed

GIF courtesy: Star World



We could not have had a better start to 2017. Those who watched tonight's episode ofseason 5, are nodding in agreement. Star couple Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput were on thecouch, busy in conversation with show host Karan Johar and some PDA. And what athey brewed! Shahid Kapoor, 35 and Mira Rajput, 22 , married in July 2015 and welcomed baby daughter, they've named Misha , on August 26 in 2016. Mira, who is known to be a very private person, is regularly spotted hanging out with Shahid and accompanying him to parties. Butseason 5, episode 1 is Mira's first appearance on television, and she rocked the show like a boss. Shahid? Overshadowed.Want a sip of thethey brewed? Read on.Mira made certain revelations that might have made Shahid a little uncomfortable and shake his head in protest but we loved all of them. When asked about coming to terms with the age gap, Mira went back in time a little and said what her mother actually thought about the marriage proposal from the Kapoor family."Shahid was eliminated based on age. My mom thought it was for his younger brother, Ruhan"Shahid's first reaction when he was told about meeting a girl who's almost a decade younger than he is."When I was told she was 21 years old, I was like are you insane!"This is what Mira had to say: "Yeah, my feeling exactly. He's the same age as my elder sister and I call her. So I was like I don't think that's going to work"The air was indeed intoxicated with love, courtesy the mushy couple. And check out Mira's reaction when Karan said that he finds PDA very "annoying.At one point during the show, Karan said that he likes to hang out with a younger crowd so that he feels young. Mira reflected on Karan's statement and said that now she knows why Shahid agreed to marry a girl who's a lot younger to him."I think he married me to stay young"Karan introduced a new game 'Pillow Talk' and asked Shahid and Mira to place a pillow in between them.Mira said: "No, nothing in between"Shahid revealed that between Mira and him, the former loves to be in front of the mirror."Eventually all women are heroines," said Karan. Shahid's reaction? Priceless.Finally, Mira on Shahid's "most annoying" habit."He burps a lot!"This was Shahid Kapoor's revenge."Mira is a sleep-snorer. She's also like a sleep-taking-blanketer," said Shahid.Between discussing about being parents early into the marriage and each other's infatuations , Shahid and Mira delivered a brilliantepisode.We love the new year already!