Koffee With Karan 5 Recap: 10 Best Moments, From Kangana To Ranbir Vs Ranveer

Season 5 of Karan Johar's popular talk show Koffee With Karan
ended on Sunday but, in a tweet, the filmmaker and TV personality has promised to return. "Thank you for all the crazy love we have got this season for our stimulating cups of koffee. Koffee With Karan will be back," Karan Johar tweeted. 'Stimulating' is certainly one way to describe the events of the season that just ended - there were coups like Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh, Shahid and Mira Kapoor, and Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar on the show; actress Kangana Ranaut's explosive appearance
prompted a debate on nepotism; and all three Khans - Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir - appeared on a season for the first time (not together though).
Here's Karan Johar's tweet:
And as a recap, we've listed the 10 best moments from Koffee With Karan 5
:
Kangana Ranaut Owns The Show
According to Karan Johar, Kangana Ranaut 'nailed' his show. Especially provocative was when she said this: "In my biopic, if ever it's made, you'll play that stereotypical Bollywood biggie, who is like you know, very snooty and completely intolerant towards outsiders, flag-bearer of nepotism, the movie mafia."
Kangana Ranaut on Koffee With Karan
Twinkle Is Karan's Best Friend (not)
Twinkle Khanna's and Akshay Kumar's episode was a laugh riot, not least because it was super fun to watch Akshay squirm as his famously outspoken wife made a series of typically unfiltered comments. We learnt that Askhay uses "chashma pehen le
" as code to tell Twinkle she should zip it. And host Karan Johar squirmed even harder than Akshay Kumar when Twinkle Khanna announced that she had a questionnaire - made by her four-year-old daughter Nitara - just for him.
Twinkle Khanna on Koffee With Karan
Ranbir vs Ranveer In Chikni Chameli
Dance-Off
What do Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh have in common? We'll let you answer that and remind you of this epic dance-off to Katrina Kaif's Chikni Chameli
song from Agneepath
.
Kapil Sharma Thinks English Is A Phunny Language
Comedian Kapil Sharma made his Koffee debut this season, opening the conversation by saying, "I would like to say that my English is over here." Apparently he knows 700 English words - chief among them is 'apologise.'
What Kareena Would Do If Stuck In A Elevator With Saif And Shahid
Kareena Kapoor, who appeared with Sonam Kapoor, was asked what she would if stuck in an elevator with Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif. Kareena, who recorded the show while pregnant, said, "Listen, I would rather kill myself and in this haalat, no."
Shahid-Mira: The Cutest Couple On The Show
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput were 34 and 20 when they married in July 2015 and on Koffee, Mira revealed that when the rishta was brought, her family thought it was for Shahid's brother. "Shahid was eliminated based on age. My mom thought it was for his younger brother, Ruhaan," Mira said.
The Origin Of The 'I Hate Katrina Kaif' Club
Katrina Kaif, who made an appearance on Koffee With Karan with Anushka Sharma, told Karan that Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan started the "I Hate Katrina Kaif Club" and it all started when she and Salman Khan were walking down Bandstand and Salman caught Varun 'checking her out.' She said: "Varun got into a little trouble with Salman over it and hence, the club was started. I get why Varun started it, but I don't know why Arjun joined."
Salman As SRK And Katrina
Koffee With Karan's 100th episode featured Salman Khan and his brothers Arbaaz and Sohail. Salman mimicked Katrina's dance move from the song Sheila Ki Jawani. He also imitated Shah Rukh Khan's signature hug-the-world pose.
Why Aamir's Friends 'Hate' Him
Aamir Khan appeared on Koffee With Karan with his Dangal 'daughters' Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra. On the show, Karan Johar called upon Aamir's friends Kunal Kapoor and Vaibhavi Merchant to talk about the 52-year-old actor. Kunal revealed that his Rang De Basanti co-actor's drinking capacity is that of a 'whale.' Choreographer Vaibhavi said she hates Aamir for the pranks he plays.
Priyanka Does Koffee Shots With Karan
Aamir Khan on Koffee With Karan
Priyanka Chopra made a solo appearance on the show while she was in India for a winter break. Shots were downed if each had been in the given situation: judged someone's dress sense at a party, had phone sex, and showered with someone.
In the finale episode, Karan Johar made special mention of this season's show mascot Arjun Kapoor who appeared on four episodes. The Gunday actor made a special appearance in the episodes featuring Anushka-Katrina, Ranbir-Ranveer, and Kareena-Sonam.
Karan Johar also revealed what's inside the coveted Koffee hamper. We have seen celebrities fight over the gift pack during every rapid fire round. The 44-year-filmmaker finally decided to disclose the list of items that are in it: Brownies, mug, health bars, speakers, personalized roasted coffee, French press, candy, cleanser, chocolates, a bottle of champagne and more.