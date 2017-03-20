Koffee With Karan 5 Recap: 10 Best Moments, From Kangana To Ranbir Vs Ranveer

In the finale episode, Karan Johar made special mention of this season's show mascot Arjun Kapoor who appeared on four episodes. The Gunday actor made a special appearance in the episodes featuring Anushka-Katrina, Ranbir-Ranveer, and Kareena-Sonam.



Karan Johar also revealed what's inside the coveted Koffee hamper. We have seen celebrities fight over the gift pack during every rapid fire round. The 44-year-filmmaker finally decided to disclose the list of items that are in it: Brownies, mug, health bars, speakers, personalized roasted coffee, French press, candy, cleanser, chocolates, a bottle of champagne and more.