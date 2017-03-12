Advertisement
Koffee With Karan 5: Salman Khan Rules The Couch For His Best Performance, Says Jury

Koffee With Karan 5: Malaika Arora, Neha Dhupia, Rohan Joshi and Ayan Mukherjee were the guests for tonight's episode, in which the Koffee Awards were given

  | March 12, 2017 22:35 IST (New Delhi)
Koffee With Karan 5

Salman Khan appeared on the special 100th episode of Koffee With Karan 5

All that glitters is not gold. With this statement, Karan Johar introduced today's episode of Koffee With Karan 5 as he welcomed his guests. Introducing the 'fantastic' panel, he invited actresses Malaika Arora, Neha Dhupia, AIB's Rohan Joshi and director Ayan Mukherjee. The jury was given the responsibility of judging the Koffee awards for this season. As the 'illustrious' panel, as Karan referred to them, took their seat on the couch, he asked them about their opinion on Koffee With Karan and how according to them has the show fared. Malaika, Neha, Rohan and Ayan's answer was, "Season 5 was amazing."

Karan announced that Malaika's would be the head of the jury.

And here goes the Koffee Awards.

Best Dressed Male

Nominations: Shahid Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan and Saif Ali Khan Winner: There was tie between Ranbir Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor

Best Dressed Female

Nomination: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Parineeti Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Kangana Ranaut

Unanimously, the panel voted for Priyanka Chopra.

Best Debut

Mira Rajput, Jacqueline Fernandez, Jackie Shroff, Tiger Shroff, Sanya Malhotra , Fatima Sana Shaikh, Twinkle Khanna, Sania Mirza, Kabir Khan and Kapil Sharma

Malaika and Neha voted for Twinkle while Ayan and Rohan said 'Jaggu dada.' And hence, there was a tie between Twinkle Khanna and Jackie Shroff.

Best Actor In A Comic Role Nominations: Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Twinkle Khanna, Parineeti Chopra, Ranbir Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Varun Dhawan

And the award goes to our very own Badrinath Bansal aka Varun Dhawan, for his hilarious Arabic dialogue antics.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar gave a Special Koffee Award to Arjun Kapoor for his multiple appearances on the show.

Kareena Kapoor Khan won the Lifetime Achievement Award for appearing on every season of Koffee With Karan. Explaining his choice, Karan said that Kareena has appeared with her husband Saif Ali Khan, ex Shahid Kapoor, brother Ranbir Kapoor, competitor Rani Mukherji and friend Sonam Kapoor.

Well, that's hilarious.

Best Line/Quote Award

Nominations: Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Sohail Khan, Katrina Kaif, Twinkle Khanna, Jackie Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Kangana Ranaut

Though, Kangana was 'outstanding,' however, Sohail Khan was the winner by majority for his rib-tickling humour.

Best Performance (Female)

Nominations: Alia Bhatt, Twinkle Khanna, Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, Farah Khan

Katrina Kaif ruled this segment.

Best Performance (Male)

Nominations: Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh

Winner - Salman Khan

Best Episode

Nominations: Shah Rukh Khan - Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar - Twinkle Khanna, Shahid Kapoor - Mira Rajput, Khan Brothers - Salman Khan - Arbaaz Khan - Sohail Khan, Ranbir Kapoor - Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma - Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez - Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan - Alia Bhatt

And undoubtedly, Salman Khan and bros for their Dabangg show.
 

