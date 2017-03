Koffee With Karan 5: Salman Khan Rules The Couch For His Best Performance, Says Jury

All that glitters is not gold. With this statement, Karan Johar introduced today's episode of Koffee With Karan 5 as he welcomed his guests. Introducing the 'fantastic' panel, he invited actresses Malaika Arora, Neha Dhupia, AIB's Rohan Joshi and director Ayan Mukherjee. The jury was given the responsibility of judging the Koffee awards for this season. As the 'illustrious' panel, as Karan referred to them, took their seat on the couch, he asked them about their opinion onand how according to them has the show fared. Malaika, Neha, Rohan and Ayan's answer was, "Season 5 was amazing."Karan announced that Malaika's would be the head of the jury.And here goes theNominations: Shahid Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan and Saif Ali Khan Winner: There was tie between Ranbir Kapoor and Shahid KapoorNomination: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Parineeti Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Kangana RanautUnanimously, the panel voted for Priyanka Chopra.Mira Rajput, Jacqueline Fernandez, Jackie Shroff, Tiger Shroff, Sanya Malhotra , Fatima Sana Shaikh, Twinkle Khanna, Sania Mirza, Kabir Khan and Kapil SharmaMalaika and Neha voted for Twinkle while Ayan and Rohan said 'Jaggu.' And hence, there was a tie between Twinkle Khanna and Jackie Shroff.Nominations: Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Twinkle Khanna, Parineeti Chopra, Ranbir Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Varun DhawanAnd the award goes to our very own Badrinath Bansal aka Varun Dhawan, for his hilarious Arabic dialogue antics.Meanwhile, Karan Johar gave ato Arjun Kapoor for his multiple appearances on the show.Kareena Kapoor Khan won thefor appearing on every season of. Explaining his choice, Karan said that Kareena has appeared with her husband Saif Ali Khan, ex Shahid Kapoor, brother Ranbir Kapoor, competitor Rani Mukherji and friend Sonam Kapoor.Well, that's hilarious.Nominations: Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Sohail Khan, Katrina Kaif, Twinkle Khanna, Jackie Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Kangana RanautThough, Kangana was 'outstanding,' however, Sohail Khan was the winner by majority for his rib-tickling humour.Nominations: Alia Bhatt, Twinkle Khanna, Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, Farah KhanKatrina Kaif ruled this segment.Nominations: Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer SinghWinner - Salman Khan Nominations: Shah Rukh Khan - Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar - Twinkle Khanna, Shahid Kapoor - Mira Rajput, Khan Brothers - Salman Khan - Arbaaz Khan - Sohail Khan, Ranbir Kapoor - Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma - Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez - Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan - Alia BhattAnd undoubtedly, Salman Khan and bros for their Dabangg show