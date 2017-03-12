Koffee With Karan 5: Salman Khan Rules The Couch For His Best Performance, Says Jury

Karan announced that Malaika's would be the head of the jury.
And here goes the Koffee Awards.
Best Dressed Male
Nominations: Shahid Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan and Saif Ali Khan Winner: There was tie between Ranbir Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor
Best Dressed Female
Nomination: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Parineeti Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Kangana Ranaut
Unanimously, the panel voted for Priyanka Chopra.
Best Debut
Mira Rajput, Jacqueline Fernandez, Jackie Shroff, Tiger Shroff, Sanya Malhotra , Fatima Sana Shaikh, Twinkle Khanna, Sania Mirza, Kabir Khan and Kapil Sharma
Malaika and Neha voted for Twinkle while Ayan and Rohan said 'Jaggu dada.' And hence, there was a tie between Twinkle Khanna and Jackie Shroff.
Best Actor In A Comic Role Nominations: Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Twinkle Khanna, Parineeti Chopra, Ranbir Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Varun Dhawan
And the award goes to our very own Badrinath Bansal aka Varun Dhawan, for his hilarious Arabic dialogue antics.
Meanwhile, Karan Johar gave a Special Koffee Award to Arjun Kapoor for his multiple appearances on the show.
Kareena Kapoor Khan won the Lifetime Achievement Award for appearing on every season of Koffee With Karan. Explaining his choice, Karan said that Kareena has appeared with her husband Saif Ali Khan, ex Shahid Kapoor, brother Ranbir Kapoor, competitor Rani Mukherji and friend Sonam Kapoor.
Well, that's hilarious.
Best Line/Quote Award
Nominations: Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Sohail Khan, Katrina Kaif, Twinkle Khanna, Jackie Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Kangana Ranaut
Though, Kangana was 'outstanding,' however, Sohail Khan was the winner by majority for his rib-tickling humour.
Best Performance (Female)
Nominations: Alia Bhatt, Twinkle Khanna, Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, Farah Khan
Katrina Kaif ruled this segment.
Best Performance (Male)
Nominations: Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh
Winner - Salman Khan
Best Episode
Nominations: Shah Rukh Khan - Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar - Twinkle Khanna, Shahid Kapoor - Mira Rajput, Khan Brothers - Salman Khan - Arbaaz Khan - Sohail Khan, Ranbir Kapoor - Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma - Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez - Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan - Alia Bhatt
And undoubtedly, Salman Khan and bros for their Dabangg show.