Kritika Kamra Says Prem Ya Paheli Chandrakanta Is India's Very Own Fantasy Series

The book was adapted in a television series in the Nineties but remained unfinished. The story of the show and novel had many differences thought the principle characters were same. The show was revived again in 2011 as Kahani Chandrakanta Ki, but it was based on another novel in the Chandrakanta series. Talking about similarity between the 90's show, Kritika told Pinkvilla, "The pressure is that people will expect this show to be as iconic as the previous one. But the positive part is that the adaptation is made keeping in mind that era. But the love story is very todays."
Ahead of the start of the first episode of the show, Kritika shared a glimpse of her introduction scene on Instagram:
The role of Chandrakanta was originally played by actress Shikha Swaroop in the nineties' TV show, which ran between 1994 and 1996. Kritika Kamra earlier told news agency IANS that she wants to interpret the character in her own way. "As a child, I watched some episodes of the original series, which I don't remember now. I remember the song and some characters clearly. But I have not watched it for preparation, because I wanted to keep a clean slate to interpret it my way."
Of preparing for the role, Kritika told IANS: "I had to make some internal (personality) changes for this role as she is not a girl next door, but a princess. The way she behaves, walks and speaks - I had to learn that. I am also learning horse riding, doing a bit of action. Also, the language is a mix of good Hindi and Urdu. So I am learning a lot," she said.
Prem Ya Paheli Chandrakanta also features Sudesh Berry, Chandan Anand, Ankit Arora and Abhishek Awasthi.
Kritika Kamra made her television debut in 2007 with Yahan Ke Hum Sikandar. She became popular after playing Arohi in Ekta Kapoor's Kitani Mohabbat Hai. He later on featured in shows like Ganga Kii Dheej, Ek Thhi Naayka, Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, Reporters and Pyaar Ka Bandhan. She has also hosted reality show MTV Webbed 2 and participated in dance reality shows like Zara Nachke Dikha and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. She recently starred in the short film White Shirt opposite Kunal Kapoor.
(With IANS inputs)