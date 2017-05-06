What Krushna Abhishek Says About Rivalry With Kapil Sharma

Kapil Sharma and Krushna Abhishek's much-talked about rivalry dates back to when the 43-year-old comedian was still part of Comedy Nights With Kapil on Colors - a time when Krushna was hosting spin-off show Comedy Nights Bachao. In 2016, Mr Sharma had a fall out with Colors and kick-started his own show on Sony. Subsequently, Krushna took charge of Comedy Nights Live, the show which replaced Mr Sharma's. Krushna was reported to have taken digs at Mr Sharma on his show after he switched channels. "Now there will be healthy competition between us as he has a new show on a different channel," Krushna had said in 2016, reported IANS. Comedy Nights Bachao, which received criticism from several celebrities for treading the line between decency and roasting, stopped airing last year.
Talking about a good artist and a popular one in television, Krushna cited the example of Sunil Grover's popularity on The Kapil Sharma Show. "I don't really believe that this being the face of a show means you overshadow other people. I think a good performer will shine no matter what. Even if I am the face of a show, if some other person is good then audience will like their performance and wait for them. Like, Kapil is the face but people also wait for Sunil. So, ultimately it is about performance, power and for how long you can hold the audience's attention," Krushna told Indian Express. Sunil Grover recently quit Mr Sharma's show after an alleged fight with the comedian.
Krushna Abhishek has also been part of TV shows like Comedy Classes and OMG! Yeh Mera India and co-hosted Colors Golden Petal Awards with Bharti Singh last year.