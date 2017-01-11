Kumkum Bhagya Actress Sriti Jha Is Trending Because...

Sriti Jha appears to be free-spirited in the pictures.
Kumkum Bhagya actress Sriti Jha is Internet's new favourite. The actress went on a vacation with her friends to Bangkok a week ago and folks can't stop discussing her vacation pics. Sriti appears in absolute contrast to her onscreen persona. As Pragya of Kumkum Bhagya she is resolute but docile and the pictures from the vacation she appears to be free-spirited. Her co-star Leena Jumani, who plays one of the antagonist Tanu was one of the gang members, and she too had some fabulous pictures to share. Sriti's boyfriend Kunal Karan Kapoor was also there with Arjit Taneja, also Kumkum Bhagya alumna and Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi's Charu Mehra.
Sriti Jhan, 30, started her television career with Dhoom Machaao Dhoom and ater two years she got her first lead role as Suhani in TV show Shaurya Aur Suhani. Four years after that she starred in popular television show Balika Vadhu as second female lead Ganga, she was later replaced by Sargun Mehta. After quitting Balika Vadhu, she took the lead role in Kumkum Bhagya.
