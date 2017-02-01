Kumkum Bhagya, February 1, Written Update: Tanu Is Jealous of Pragya And Abhi's Close Bond

Meanwhile, Tanu is really upset about Abhi's concern for Pragya. She thinks that she is way superior of Pragya, who'd look like a domestic help in Tanu's comparison. Tanu wonders why is Abhi so into Pragya. Tanu unable to see her faults only wonder aloud why does Abhi like Pragya so much.
Tanu calls her friend Rocky and asks her to help Abhi realise that between Tanu and Pragya, the former is better life partner for him. She tells him that Abhi is into this "middleclass secretary," and Rocky trolls Tanu saying, "Isn't she his wife?" Tanu urges Rocky to help her. nitially Rocky doesn't agree, but says he'll do it for "Abhi's sake." Purab overhears their conversation.
Meanwhile, Purab confronts Aaliya and taunts her about her failed plan.