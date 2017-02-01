Advertisement
HomeTelevision

Kumkum Bhagya, February 1, Written Update: Tanu Is Jealous of Pragya And Abhi's Close Bond

Abhi is concerned about Pragya's health and reaches her room to take care of her. He insists on doing the dressing of Pragya's wound but Tanu doesn't like it and interrupts

  | February 01, 2017 21:53 IST (New Delhi)
Kumkum Bhagya

Abhi is concerned about Pragya and Tanu doesn't like it

Abhi is concerned about Pragya's health and reaches her room to take care of her. He insists on doing the dressing of Pragya's wound but Tanu doesn't like it and interrupts. She tells Abhi to not ignore her for Pragya and adds that Pragya is not grievously injured and that she can take care of herself. Abhi doesn't like it and tells Tanu that he just wants Pragya to get fit at the earliest. Tanu offers to do Pragya's dressing but Abhi mocks her and she leaves. Abhi leaves to get soup for Pragya and Purab enter the room to warn Pragya that Aaliya and Tanu will be make a new soon. Pragya says she's not concerned. As Abhi returns Purab leaves the room and Abhi helps Pragya have her soup.

Meanwhile, Tanu is really upset about Abhi's concern for Pragya. She thinks that she is way superior of Pragya, who'd look like a domestic help in Tanu's comparison. Tanu wonders why is Abhi so into Pragya. Tanu unable to see her faults only wonder aloud why does Abhi like Pragya so much.

Tanu calls her friend Rocky and asks her to help Abhi realise that between Tanu and Pragya, the former is better life partner for him. She tells him that Abhi is into this "middleclass secretary," and Rocky trolls Tanu saying, "Isn't she his wife?" Tanu urges Rocky to help her. nitially Rocky doesn't agree, but says he'll do it for "Abhi's sake." Purab overhears their conversation.

Meanwhile, Purab confronts Aaliya and taunts her about her failed plan.

Highlights

  • Tanu is jealous because Abhi is ignoring her for Pragya
  • Tanu calls her friend Rocky to help her insult Pragya
  • Purab mocks Aaliya and her failed plan
 

RelatedStories

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement