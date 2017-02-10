Kumkum Bhagya, February 10, Written Update: Pragya Gets Locked Inside A Cold Storage

Nikhil disguised himself as one of the organisers of the party and deceived Pragya into leaving the party. Pragya, who was looking for Abhi, was told that he is having an argument with the store manager and only Pragya can calm him down. Nikhil planned to lock Pragya in a cold storage, which is in the building. Nikhil told Pragya that Abhi can only be found there and sent her to the basement, where his associates were supposed to lock her up. Tanu also explained the entire plan to Aaliya, who seemed uncertain about it. But Nikhil reassured the girls saying they must prepare to celebrate their win.
The suspense built up as Pragya searched the entire storage room for Abhi. Just as Pragya was about to leave, a disguised Nikhil convinced Pragya to re-enter the storage room and locked her from outside. Soon, Pragya realised she has been locked in and tried to break the door down. Pragya was almost out of breath owing to the extreme cold temperature of the storage.
Meanwhile, Abhi and Poorab realised that Pragya is missing from the party and start looking for her. The preview of the next episode shows Abhi reaches the cold storage in search of Pragya and finds her watch lying on the floor. To know what happens next, we'll have to wait till Monday.