Kumkum Bhagya, February 13, Written Update: Abhi Saves Pragya's Life

Meanwhile, Purab, daadi and Daasi, who did not find Pragya and Abhi around got happy about the fact that both of them are spending time together and wished that they go out.
Abhi started searching for Pragya everywhere while she figured out ways to come out of the cold storage. Pragya saw Abhi but couldn't reach out to him due to the locked doors. Meanwhile, Alia, Tanu and Nikhil celebrated their 'victory' and mocked at Pragya's plight.
On finding Pragya's watch, Abhi thought of checking the cold storage, where he finally found her, where she was lying unconscious. Abhi asked her how she came there, but she couldn't answer. Meanwhile, Alia, Tanu and Nikhil, who were celebrating their success, learnt that Abhi has reached the cold storage and has rescued Pragya. Alia lashed out at Nikhil for leaving clues for Abhi, which as a result has risked her brother's life.
The cold storage where Abhi and Pragya were got locked. Abhi later called Purab and Alia for help, but, couldn't reach to them.
Abhi, however, was successful in saving Pragya's life and told her that he would not let her go so easily as Pragya means a lot to Abhi.