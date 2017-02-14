Kumkum Bhagya, February 14, Written Update: Purab Suspects That Alia And Tanu Tried To Murder Pragya

In a change of scene later, Abhi asked Pragya how she went to the cold storage. Pragya then narrated the entire incident to him and said that the hotel manager informed her that Abhi had a fight with someone in the cold storage and she should go immediately to resolve it. Pragya further told Abhi that while she entered the room, the manager locked her inside. Pragya's revelations made Abhi think about the incident and concluded that the man misguided Pragya and was not actually the manager, but, pretended to be one.
Abhi then told Purab about Pragya's revelations while Alia and Tanu were also present there. Abhi said that the only way to catch the culprit was to check the CCTV footages. However, Alia told Abhi that he should rest and leave the things as of now.
Later, Abhi asked Purab to go to the hotel and ask the management for the footages. Purab agreed and said that he would leave no stone unturned in punishing the culprits.