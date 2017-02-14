Advertisement
HomeTelevision

Kumkum Bhagya, February 14, Written Update: Purab Suspects That Alia And Tanu Tried To Murder Pragya

Pragya told Abhi that she was asked to go to the cold storage by the hotel manager, who later locked her inside

  | February 14, 2017 21:43 IST (New Delhi)
Kumkum Bhagya

Purab in a still from Kumkum Bhagya

The Kumkum Bhagya episode on February 14 opened with daadi, Purab and Daasi discussing about Pragya's health. Purab told them that they should inform Sarla, Pragya's mother about the incident. However, daadi said that they should wait as Sarla would get tensed. Meanwhile, Tanu and Alia discussed about the previous day's incident. Tanu was upset with Abhi's closeness with Pragya. But, Alia told her that she should maintain her calm as her reaction would give others a chance to think that she and Tanu had planned the entire incident to murder Pragya. Purab then entered the room and asked them whether they were involved in it.

In a change of scene later, Abhi asked Pragya how she went to the cold storage. Pragya then narrated the entire incident to him and said that the hotel manager informed her that Abhi had a fight with someone in the cold storage and she should go immediately to resolve it. Pragya further told Abhi that while she entered the room, the manager locked her inside. Pragya's revelations made Abhi think about the incident and concluded that the man misguided Pragya and was not actually the manager, but, pretended to be one.

Abhi then told Purab about Pragya's revelations while Alia and Tanu were also present there. Abhi said that the only way to catch the culprit was to check the CCTV footages. However, Alia told Abhi that he should rest and leave the things as of now.

Later, Abhi asked Purab to go to the hotel and ask the management for the footages. Purab agreed and said that he would leave no stone unturned in punishing the culprits.
 

Highlights

  • Abhi asked Pragya how she went to the cold storage
  • Purab asked Alia and Tanu about the incident
  • Abhi asked Purab to get the CCTV footages
 

RelatedStories

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement