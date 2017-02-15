Advertisement
Kumkum Bhagya, February 15, Written Update: Abhi Fails To Identify Pragya's Captor

Kumkum Bhagya, February 15: Abhi and Pragya watched the CCTV footage but could not identify a disguised Nikhil

  | February 15, 2017 21:42 IST (New Delhi)
Kumkum Bhagya

Kumkum Bhagya: A still from the show

The Kumkum Bhagya episode aired on television on Wednesday began with a heated and tensed encounter between Tanu and Nikhil. Nikhil was informed that Abhi planned to view the CCTV footage from the party, to spot the miscreant who had locked Pragya in. As a desperate Nikhil loses his calm, Tanu abandoned him in his misery and fled the house in order to avoid trouble. Meanwhile, Pragya wakes up to Abhi's adorable antics, when Purab arrived with great news. Purab successfully secured the CCTV footage and invited Abhi and Pragya to view the footage together. On his way, Purab also told Abhi's sister Aaliya about his plan.

Abhi and Pragya indeed watched the footage but could not identify a disguised Nikhil. Meanwhile, the footage also had recording of the time when Abhi was trying to help an unconscious Pragya get back her breath. While Pragya had a deja vu, Abhi was under the impression that he must have offended her. Abhi apologised to Pragya for the happenings inside the cold storage and Pragya was taken aback. Abhi appeared to be extremely tensed jumbled up his words as he tried to explain his situation.

Abhi is still under the impression that two of his best friends - Purab and Pragya - are dating. Meanwhile, Purab also realised that Abhi will never reveal his heart's feelings to Pragya till the time he thinks Purab and Pragya are together. The sneak peek of tomorrow's episode shows Purab telling Abhi that he is completely aware of Abhi's feelings towards Pragya and that he wants Abhi to convey the same to her. Purab declares that he plans to break-up with Pragya in order to help Abhi.
 

