Kumkum Bhagya, February 15, Written Update: Abhi Fails To Identify Pragya's Captor

Abhi and Pragya indeed watched the footage but could not identify a disguised Nikhil. Meanwhile, the footage also had recording of the time when Abhi was trying to help an unconscious Pragya get back her breath. While Pragya had a deja vu, Abhi was under the impression that he must have offended her. Abhi apologised to Pragya for the happenings inside the cold storage and Pragya was taken aback. Abhi appeared to be extremely tensed jumbled up his words as he tried to explain his situation.
Abhi is still under the impression that two of his best friends - Purab and Pragya - are dating. Meanwhile, Purab also realised that Abhi will never reveal his heart's feelings to Pragya till the time he thinks Purab and Pragya are together. The sneak peek of tomorrow's episode shows Purab telling Abhi that he is completely aware of Abhi's feelings towards Pragya and that he wants Abhi to convey the same to her. Purab declares that he plans to break-up with Pragya in order to help Abhi.