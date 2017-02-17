Kumkum Bhagya, February 17, Written Update: Abhi Buys Valentine's Day Gift For Pragya

Kumkum Bhagya
episode on February 17 opened with Purab making Abhi realise his true feelings for Pragya
. He tells him that he has a heart-to-heart connection with Pragya and that he should make the most of Valentine's Day to express his love for Pragya. Abhi realises his love for Pragya and that he doesn't wish to spend his entire life with Tanu, who he refers to as a 'plastic doll'. Abhi later goes to the market to buy a special gift for Pragya. The gift includes- a teddy bear, chocolates, flowers and magnetic love ring. Meanwhile, Pragya returns home. Her mother gets worried on seeing her condition. Her grandmother asks her not to panic and questions Pragya about the party and asks her on how she plans to celebrate Valentine's Day with Abhi.
On the other hand, Tanu is seen pacing across her room worrying about the closeness between Pragya and Abhi, when Aaliya enters and asks her to figure out a way to attract Abhi
towards her. Tanu reassures her that she will do something special for him on Valentine's Day and win his heart.
Later, Abhi reaches Pragya's house with his special gifts. Her grandmother greets him at the door and asks him about what he's hiding behind his back. Abhi chose not to answer her questions and rushes towards Pragya's room. When he enters he doesn't find her there. As he waits for her, Pragya walks out of the bathroom. She looks surprised on finding him there. The episode ends with Pragya calling Abhi closer to her.