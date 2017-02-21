Kumkum Bhagya, February 21, Written Update: Abhi Hearts Pragya But Cannot Tell Her

Meanwhile, Tanu arrived and asked for her special Valentine's Day gift. Tanu was desperate to keep Abhi occupied and dragged him out of the Mehra residence. Meanwhile, Purab complained to Pragya that she is being overtly careful and not letting Abhi confess his feelings for her. Both Purab and Dadi made Pragya understand that Abhi's quirky antics are to actually make Pragya reveal her feelings for him. Purab also pulled a stunt and decorated Abhi's room with rose petals so that Abhi thinks it's the surprise Pragya has planned for him.
Meanwhile, Abhi entered his room and was stunned to see the decorations. Intially Abhi was disgusted thinking that the decorations have been done by Tanu but Abhi simply could not stop smiling when he was told that it was a result of Pragya's efforts. In the sneak peek of the next episode, Tanu appeared to be rather upset with Abhi's intimacy with Pragya and the two could be seen having an ugly fight.