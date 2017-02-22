Kumkum Bhagya, February 22, Written Update: Pragya Has The 'Best' Valentine's Day Ever

Once safely tucked in inside, Pragya and Abhi share an intimate moment of sorts. Meanwhile, Tanu started looking for Abhi and entered his room. Tanu pulled off the blanket on Abhi's bed only to find Pragya and Abhi cosied up inside. This infuriated Tanu but finally Abhi managed to pacify her. Meanwhile, Pragya confessed to herself that this was her best Valentine's Day celebration ever.
Purab also had an encounter with Abhi and teased him about the Valentine's Day card and room decor. Purab's behaviour made Abhi suspicious and he said that Pragya did not appear convinced about Abhi's feelings for her. Purab, who has set up the entire plan, got irritated with Abhi and Pragya's tantrums when Aaliya arrived. Aaliya infuriated Purab all the more as he reminded him that Abhi and Tanu's wedding is merely a week away and he's running out of time.
Later in the episode, Abhi began contemplating about whether he should convey his feelings to Pragya or not. After all, he is engaged to Tanu and the two are expected to get married soon. Abhi, who clearly does not want to hurt Pragya, appeared to be in a dilemma.