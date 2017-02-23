Kumkum Bhagya, February 23, Written Update: Abhi Fails To Confess His Feeling For Pragya, Yet Again

In a change of scene later, while Pragya and Abhi are in the washroom, Tanu entered Abhi's room and asked him to try out his wedding sherwani. However, Tanu came to know that Pragya is inside Abhi's washroom and asked her to come out immediately. She told Pragya that she shouldn't try to come close to Abhi otherwise, the consequences would be worse. Abhi listened to Tanu's warnings and later apologised to Pragya for her behaviour.
Abhi told Pragya that she should always be happy as he wanted to see her like that. Pragya then thought that if Abhi wouldn't have been there, her life wouldn't have been easy. Meanwhile, daadi lashed out at Tanu and asked her why she was shouting at Abhi. Tanu told her that Pragya is in Abhi's bathroom and hence, its making her furious.