Kumkum Bhagya, February 23, Written Update: Abhi Fails To Confess His Feeling For Pragya, Yet Again

The Kumkum Bhagya episode on February 23 opened withand Daasi discussing about Pragya and Abhi's relationship. Meanwhile, Abhi, who is in the washroom thinks about confessing his love to Pragya and suddenly she entered the washroom to ask him about's medicines. Both of them have a light conversation and Pragya then suddenly slipped there. Abhi, however, held her while both of them thought to express their love for each other. When they were having the conversation,entered Abhi's room to look for Pragya. Abhi avoided her and said that she is not with him. Abhi then asked Pragya, whether she wrote the message on the card for him to which, Pragya replied that what would have been his answer.In a change of scene later, while Pragya and Abhi are in the washroom, Tanu entered Abhi's room and asked him to try out his wedding. However, Tanu came to know that Pragya is inside Abhi's washroom and asked her to come out immediately. She told Pragya that she shouldn't try to come close to Abhi otherwise, the consequences would be worse. Abhi listened to Tanu's warnings and later apologised to Pragya for her behaviour.Abhi told Pragya that she should always be happy as he wanted to see her like that. Pragya then thought that if Abhi wouldn't have been there, her life wouldn't have been easy. Meanwhile,lashed out at Tanu and asked her why she was shouting at Abhi. Tanu told her that Pragya is in Abhi's bathroom and hence, its making her furious.