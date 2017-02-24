Kumkum Bhagya, February 24, Written Update: Pragya Challenges Tanu

Aalya sees Tanu really upset and questions her about what happened. She is equally shocked when Tanu narrates the story to her. Meanwhile, Pragya walks into the room and on seeing her Aalya and Tanu approach her and get into an argument. Pragya challenges them and says she will do everything possible to stop Tanu's marriage to Abhi.
Aalya and Tanu compliment Abhi as he walks into the living area wearing his new sherwani. Aalya says Tanu and Abhi would be the 'most happening couple in the world' on the day of their wedding. However, Abhi says he doesn't like the sherwani he's donning and seeks Pragya's approval for the same.
Pragya tells Abhi that she has the perfect sherwaani for him which would make any girl around want to marry him. She goes to her room and takes out the sherwaani he had worn on their wedding. As she walks out of the room, daadi meets her and says she wishes to see him back in Abhi's life. Pragya tells her that she is trying to bring back his memory by showing him the old sherwani.
Pragya shows Abhi the Sherwani and says if she would see him wearing that she wouldn't refuse marrying him. The show ends with Abhi asking Pragya about the specialty of the sherwani.