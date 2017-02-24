Kumkum Bhagya, February 24, Written Update: Pragya Challenges Tanu

Theepisode on February 24 opened with Tanu askingabout Abhi's whereabouts. When she tells her that he is in the washroom, Tanu says that she checked but Pragya was inside. Both of them go to check and knock on the bathroom door.asks Abhi if he is inside and he replies. On hearing Abhi's voice, Tanu calls Pragya and when she gets a reply from her she loses her cool. Pragya and Abhi walk out of the washroom together. On seeing them together Tanu questions them. Abhi says thatknew Pragya was with him, however, she denies saying she had sent her there to get her medicines. Abhi then tells them that Pragya had slipped as she entered the washroom and he saved her. He dramatized the scene in front ofand Tanu making her jealous. Tanu says she had come to see if Abhi had tried on thehe'll be wearing on the wedding day. On seeing her angry, Pragya and Abhi ask her she if she wants to call-off the marriage. Tanu refuses and leaves the room.Aalya sees Tanu really upset and questions her about what happened. She is equally shocked when Tanu narrates the story to her. Meanwhile, Pragya walks into the room and on seeing her Aalya and Tanu approach her and get into an argument. Pragya challenges them and says she will do everything possible to stop Tanu's marriage to Abhi.Aalya and Tanu compliment Abhi as he walks into the living area wearing his new. Aalya says Tanu and Abhi would be the 'most happening couple in the world' on the day of their wedding. However, Abhi says he doesn't like thehe's donning and seeks Pragya's approval for the same.Pragya tells Abhi that she has the perfect sherwaani for him which would make any girl around want to marry him. She goes to her room and takes out the sherwaani he had worn on their wedding. As she walks out of the room, daadi meets her and says she wishes to see him back in Abhi's life. Pragya tells her that she is trying to bring back his memory by showing him the oldPragya shows Abhi theand says if she would see him wearing that she wouldn't refuse marrying him. The show ends with Abhi asking Pragya about the specialty of the