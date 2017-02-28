Kumkum Bhagya, February 28, Written Update: Nikhil Tries To Kill Purab

Back home, Alia and Tanu inform Abhi that his haldi ceremony will be held and asked him to get ready. However, Abhi on the other hand thought about confessing his love to Pragya.
Tanu preps for the ceremony and is interrupted by daadi, who asked her to mind her actions as she is doing a sin by getting Abhi and Tanu married.
Meanwhile, Purab managed to escape as he ran away on time. This disappointed Nikhil, who later takes another chance to kill Purab.
Purab is seen getting a collage ready with Abhi and Pragya's pictures, so that Abhi realises his love for Pragya.
In a change of scene later, Abhi spoke to Pragya about Purab and asked her why she was waiting for him. Tanu's mother warned her against Pragya and asked her to be with Abhi all the time.