Kumkum Bhagya, February 3, Written Update: Abhi And Pragya Go On A Date

Kumkum Bhagya, February 3: Abhi arrived at Pragya's residence and asked Pragya to go out on a date

  | February 03, 2017 21:40 IST (New Delhi)
Kumkum Bhagya

Kumkum Bhagya, February 3: A still from the show

The Kumkum Bhagya episode, which featured on TV on February 3, began with a confrontation between Abhi and his friend Rocky. Abhi rebuked Rocky in stern words and asked him to leave the Mehra residence. Abhi told Rocky that he had no right to insult Pragya because she is a brilliant person at heart. Rocky in turn severed his friendship with Abhi and retaliated saying that he is will ruin Abhi's career and stain his reputation in the industry. Abhi sternly replied saying that he does not care as long as Pragya is kept away from harm's way.

A change of scene later, Tanu told Abhi that according to her, whatever Rocky said about Pragya is true. Abhi and Tanu have a misunderstanding - Abhi told Tanu that he is disappointed with her for thinking on the lines of Rocky. Soon, Abhi arrived at Pragya's residence and asked Pragya to go out on a date. When Pragya refused to leave, Abhi dragged her out of the house. Meanwhile, Pragya wondered why has Abhi taken her out where as Abhi hesitated to share his views with Pragya.

Pragya and Abhi head to a local market to enjoy ice-golas. Pragya covered Abhi's face with her stole to avoid unwanted attention, and the duo have a great time together. While Pragya enjoyed her share of food, Abhi could not stop admiring her. In the sneak peek of the next episode, Abhi can be seen telling Pragya that a woman looks the prettiest in her wedding gown.

Meanwhile, Tanu told Alia that their plan involving Rocky has actually back-fired, and has actually worked in favour of Pragya.
 

