Kumkum Bhagya, February 6, Written Update: Abhi Wants Pragya To Get A Makeover

Abhi and Pragya then walked towards her home. He told Pragya that they should meet every day and he doesn't like parting ways with her.
In a change of scene later, Pragya's grandmother asked her to share the details about last evening. Sarla also joined their conversation as Pragya spoke about her outing with Abhi. Meanwhile, Abhi sneaked into Tanu's room to steal dress from her wardrobe for Pragya. However, Tanu caught Abhi and asked him what he was doing. Abhi tried hard to evade Tanu's question, who later came to know that Abhi stole her dress. In order to change Tanu's mood, Abhi told her that he would take her out for shopping and meanwhile thought that he would also buy a dress for Pragya.
Pragya told Sarla and daadi that Abhi has asked her to get a makeover and she has agreed to it. She then waited for Abhi, who has told her that he would pick her. Abhi then came with new dresses for Pragya and asked her to try the costumes.