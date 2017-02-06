Advertisement
Kumkum Bhagya, February 6, Written Update: Abhi Wants Pragya To Get A Makeover

Kumkum Bhagya: Abhi brought new dresses for Pragya and told her that she should get a makeover to complement him even more

  | February 06, 2017 21:57 IST (New Delhi)
Kumkum Bhagya

Kumkum Bhagya: Pragya in a still from the show

The Kumkum Bhagya episode on February 6 opened with Abhi and Pragya spending some quality time with each other. Abhi told Pragya that he wants her to get a makeover so that everyone compliments her. Pragya told Abhi that if his happiness lies in it, she would definitely think about it. Meanwhile, Tanu was perturbed over Abhi's absence and tried calling him. She then got a call from a friend, who informed her that Abhi lashed out at him for speaking ill about Pragya. Purab then entered Tanu's room and told her that however much she tried to separate Abhi and Pragya, she won't be successful in it.

Abhi and Pragya then walked towards her home. He told Pragya that they should meet every day and he doesn't like parting ways with her.

In a change of scene later, Pragya's grandmother asked her to share the details about last evening. Sarla also joined their conversation as Pragya spoke about her outing with Abhi. Meanwhile, Abhi sneaked into Tanu's room to steal dress from her wardrobe for Pragya. However, Tanu caught Abhi and asked him what he was doing. Abhi tried hard to evade Tanu's question, who later came to know that Abhi stole her dress. In order to change Tanu's mood, Abhi told her that he would take her out for shopping and meanwhile thought that he would also buy a dress for Pragya.

Pragya told Sarla and daadi that Abhi has asked her to get a makeover and she has agreed to it. She then waited for Abhi, who has told her that he would pick her. Abhi then came with new dresses for Pragya and asked her to try the costumes.
 

